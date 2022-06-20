Here’s food for thought. These companies out here want you to have ‘security.’ But yet they can fire you and get rid of you and they don’t even have to give you a reason why you may have a job today and be gone tomorrow. Now, how in the world are you supposed to find security and safety in that?
Tuning in
You know, maybe I’m just jaded in my old age. But for reality I watch cartoons, and for fantasy I watch the news.
The long game
You know, there is one thing that our politicians have learned from Communist China and they’ve learned it very well, and that is playing the long game. China doesn’t do things overnight. They do things and have things in planning years and years and years ahead. What we’re seeing in our own government are people who are learning how to play the long game.
Fees add up
A statement I got from Mosaic Health Care says that they are charging about $144 for a facilities fee. Why? Maybe a good reporter at the News-Press could find out the real reason.
Colbert’s crew
If you believe Stephen Colbert’s crew was arrested at the Capitol, I would remind you to think of one person that he was supposed to be able to interview, and that’s Adam Schiff. I hope you people out there are more intelligent than Democrats give you credit for.
Enemy lines
Well, if you’re wondering why so many Americans are still trapped behind enemy lines in Afghanistan, they’ll be used for leverage if World War III breaks out. So just think about it.
Not a democracy
In Monday’s paper, the ping poll asked “Do you think the United States is at risk for democracy?” Yes, with a simple reason. America is not a democracy, like I’ve tried to tell you before. It is a republic, and we’ve already lost that. So we’re already at what you want to call democracy because we are not living by what has been given us by our forefathers.
On the bus
Yeah, this is on a city transit. I pay a dollar to go to work and I work at Abbey Woods. I have to get out at the mall and walk down to Abbey Woods because if I don’t, I’m going to be late to work, because they have to stop and do all these time stops etc. Now, what’s more important, their schedule or ours?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.