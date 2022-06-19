Joe Biden kept his campaign promise to unite the country. Everybody hates him.
Enemy territory
President Biden once called Saudi Arabia a pariah state. Now he wants to negotiate with them to produce more oil after he vowed to destroy America’s fossil fuel industry. On his way home, maybe he can stop by Afghanistan and see if the Taliban need more of his help.
God is love
Moran, you are sadly generalizing Republican voters, which is an error that we should work to correct. For your information, God is neither Democrat nor Republican. He has created all in his image. With this knowledge we are able to love and respect each other. Please work on this.
Humble mayor
Yeah, I was noticing the city councilman on the news. I like this new mayor already. I noticed they got rid of that great big throne that Bill McMurray had to sit on so he could be important. I know this man was sitting in the same kind of chair everybody else is sitting in, which tells me he’s more humble than Bill McMurray was.
Profits all around
I really had to laugh when President Biden was talking about the oil companies making record profits. You know, that is true. They are making record profits, but you know why? Because the Biden administration pushed the oil prices sky high. And I wouldn’t be surprised if we have some very dignified and honorable politicians in Washington, D.C., right now cleaning house in the stock market. Because hey, they all knew this was going to happen. They all knew it and you know a lot of them invested in the stock market. So yeah, who else made record profits, President Biden? Besides the oil companies.
Empire strikes back
So now the Democrats — and of course they’ve wanted this for a long time — they want to make D.C. a state. Now I’ve got news for the Democrats. It’s not a state, it’s an empire.
Doubtful on polls
Well, when it comes to issues regarding the Second Amendment, I for one am not going to fall for the polls. Because we know the polls are not honest.
