The gun control issue will be slowly resolved, if it ever is. But the far more pressing matter now is for state and local governments to fund and implement safety measures to secure every elementary and secondary school in America. School killings must be stopped, and securing our schools should be our top priority. We should focus our energies on this and leave the gun debate for another day.
Look at the numbers
You guys published the crime statistics based on race and to put those statistics into perspective, you also need to consider the percent each race makes of the total population. Blacks accounted for 39.6% of all murder offenses but were only 12.3% of the population. While whites may have accounted for 29.1% of murder offenses, but they were 75% of the overall population. Hispanics make up 12% of the population but committed only 9.5% of the murder offenses. Statistically Blacks are more likely to be prosecuted for the murder offenses.
Good people
There are still some good people in the world. In spite of the terrible tragedy of a Texas school shooting, an anonymous donor paid the funeral expenses of all 21 victims. Thank you sir or ma’am, whoever you are.
Where are the roses?
I was just wondering what happened to the rose bushes that were around places on the Parkway like down in front of the REC Center. They’ve been replaced by a row of marigolds. What’s wrong? Are different people taking care of them now? The roses were beautiful.
Ticked off
I see the Missouri Conservation Department wants us to send in samples of ticks with our stamps and our envelopes. They have all kinds of money. If they want samples sent in, they can send out some self-addressed, stamped envelopes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.