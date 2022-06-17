Just saw Sam Graves on the evening news. Our brainy representative, he wants to harden schools, as if we don’t have enough trouble getting in to see our kids already, then he wants to arm teachers. And so when the first time a student or teacher shoots somebody with the gun that’s already in the classroom, who gets sued billions of dollars? The school district.
Why start now?
Now this is on gun violence. If all these people out here are getting killed in these mass shootings, if that’s not enough reason to take these guns off the streets, I don’t know what is. The truth of the matter is, our government never worried about our rights, our amendments, or anything else in the past so why should they worry about it now?
Takes one
to know one
Trump always called Hillary Clinton “Crooked Hillary.” Trump is the most crooked president we have ever had.
Early signs
Think of somebody who’s standing on the outside looking in when it comes to politics. What did they expect of Donald Trump? He sat right there and talked about our Bill of Rights and our Constitution being garbage and a bunch of gibberish that he did not understand. A foreign language, he said. I mean, right then and there that statement should have told you he was not for American people.
Help for families
So if you really think your party cares about you, consider this. We’re all struggling to try to get by and yet the Democratic Party seems to think that they can throw even more millions and millions and millions of taxpayer dollars at this witch hunt. You know, if they’re just going to be giving away millions of dollars, my family could use a little help. What about yours?
Mum’s the word
For months we have seen ads that Suddenlink is becoming Optimum. When will that happen? Is Suddenlink simply changing its name to Optimum or is Optimum a different company that is taking over Suddenlink?
Editor’s note: Altice USA has business units in different parts of the country that operate as Suddenlink and Optimum. They are all going to be called Optimum.
Peaceful, sort of
These stupid Democrats, all they want to do is cause trouble. They wouldn’t know how to be peaceful if it walked up and smacked them right across their crazy heads.
