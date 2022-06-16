Attorney General William Barr said Trump became detached from reality. The voting fraud claims were bogus and after that, he said “I’m out of here.” At least he told the truth. I tried to tell everybody Donald J. Trump is nuts.
I don’t like the panhandlers that stand on our city intersections asking for handouts. But what really irks me is when they also have a dog with them. How can they care for a dog if they don’t provide for their own shelter and food and water? I don’t think a dog should be put through that.
President Biden says his goal is to provide more jobs at higher pay for union workers. He is allowing millions upon millions of underpaid, untrained, nonunion workers into the United States. Before COVID, Trump had more people employed than had ever been in the history of the United States.
Everybody is talking about whether or not President Biden will run again at 2024. I have my doubts, and so do a lot of people. But they know that the vice president is not an option either. So the Democrats are pretty sneaky and they already have a lady lined up, but it’s not Kamala Harris. And I’m not going to tell you who it is. Just wait and see.
Here’s how economics works. If there’s 10 of an item that people are willing to pay a dollar for, it will sell for a dollar. If you cut the production of that item to eight, somebody is going to be willing to pay more than a dollar for something that they need. That’s what’s happening with gasoline now. Why was the production cut? Ask Joe Biden.
I would suggest that those who blame the oil companies for high gas prices take a course in economics. Demand remains the same, yet supply is down. Some people are willing to pay more for gasoline and that drives the price up. Demand remains the same. President Biden closed the pipeline, he stopped fracking, he will not let people drill even if they have a lease. It’s Biden’s fault.
Editor’s note: The Biden administration said it will resume selling leases to drill for oil and gas on federal land, but with a major reduction in the number of acres offered. As a practical matter, any drilling is likely to involve fracking.
