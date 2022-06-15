You know all this talk about the ’80s and ’90s and oh, this is just as bad? But no, it isn’t. I went through the ’80s and ’90s. I remember them quite well. They were tough, but they were not this bad.
Blind justice
Once again the Democrats on the Jan. 6 committee are playing the old Judge Roy Bean game. And they’re playing it with Donald Trump. First, we’re going to give you a trial. Then we’re going to hang you. People get really tired of this, you know. Even the woman holding the scale of Lady Justice has a blindfold on because she doesn’t want people to see her cry. If you want to have a serious discussion, then have a serious discussion with equal participation. Not a packed court, not a packed hearing. None of that.
Editor’s note: Some believe the blindfold represents our justice system being blind to a person’s wealth, power, gender and race.
A distraction
I hope you all know that this Jan. 6 witch hunt which is being televised on nearly every TV station is just a means to distract you from the coming recession.
The party’s over
Have you noticed how many news reports of the state’s primary elections have independent voters in the vast majority? People now realize that political parties no longer care about their country. They’re only concerned about their own money, power and votes. Term limits are coming.
A simple word
It may have been a slip of the tongue and some of the PC crowd will probably call you for it, but it was refreshing to hear the word “winner” at least once during Sunday night’s Tony Awards ceremony. I got a question and I’m not sure anybody has a valid answer: When did “winner” become a dirty word in our world?
Tone it down
I’d like to remind you amnesiacs of something. The more desperate someone becomes, the more dangerous they become. I wish people would tone it down.
