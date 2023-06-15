This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


As guilty as them all

I’m a little sick and tired of all the news media networks, all of them. Everybody’s talking about the deal with Trump and comparing him with what Biden’s done and Hillary Clinton’s done. And yet none of the networks want to throw Obama’s name into the mix. The man’s as guilty as everybody.

Munchkin3

Think about that. I’d be proud to have a son with such loyalty to our Republic. You on the other hand would rather have a senile pedo grifter as a son.

Munchkin3

Nobody is above the law. As president , Trump has the Constitutional authority to keep and declassify any documents he chooses. So many people, Trump haters are so ignorant and blind they aren’t capable of seeing the media and the Democrats/ Communists are still lying through their teeth. Supreme Court rulings prove what I’m saying. This is just a continuation of an attempt to prevent Trump from saving our Republic from those who want to destroy it.

