Democrats are refusing to give increased security for Supreme Court justices. I guess they want to pack the court any way they can.
Less than stellar
Remember how liberals called Donald Trump President Bone Spur? Did you know Biden got five draft deferments to stay in college and avoid Vietnam?
Won’ t watch
Well, the Democrats are gonna make idiots out of themselves going on television and broadcasting that Jan. 6 hearing, what happened in the Capitol building. I don’t want to even watch it because it’s not worth my time. I think they think the American people are stupid, but I got a news for them. We’re a hell of a lot smarter than they are. All they’re doing is showing that they are ignorant.
How did they vote?
Yes, with the upcoming vote in Congress regarding any type of improved gun control, I would like to see the News-Press publish how our local congressman and senators voted on this issue. I think the constituents would like to know, thank you.
Editor’s note: We previously reported that Rep. Sam Graves voted against H.R. 7910, which would ban 18 to 20-year-olds from purchasing certain semi-automatic rifles or shotguns. In the Senate, Roy Blunt has signed on to the framework for a bipartisan compromise that proposes federal resources for state red flag laws, more funding for mental health services, new safety measures at schools and new criminal background check requirements for gun buyers younger than 21. That measure has not come up for a full vote. Josh Hawley has signed on to a measure aimed at felons who possess firearms.
A distraction
Those people tried to make such a big issue out of Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building. What a fiasco. These people, all they’re trying to do is keep you distracted from what’s really going on in this country with the economy and everything else. Wake up, America, before these people destroy this country. They’re doing it from within.
Have a heart
You know, I do wish our president would understand that we’re losing hundreds of thousands of young people to overdoses on fentanyl. It would be heartbreaking for anyone. I can’t imagine having a child die from an overdose of fentanyl, something we’ve never even had in our country. For God’s sake President Biden, have a heart. Care about our people; care about our young people especially.
