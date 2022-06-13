Stuck in the middle
I’m at least somewhat doubtful of the letter titled “Clowns to the left, jokers to the right.” They claim to be a Republican. It’s hard to be a Republican and be against the Second Amendment. Also very difficult to support the killing of babies. Add to this, the writer claims to have voted for Trump, but is now ashamed of that. So I have to believe they are at best a RINO. Most likely a left-wing Democrat.
Never again
Don wrote his letter to the editor with exactly how I feel. I’ve become an independent voter. So sick of the fighting. But I still vote and there’s no way I’d ever vote for Trump again.
Turning green
Just a quick question about Corby Pond. Went by there last night and it’s covered with a bright green moss. Is that what it’s supposed to look like?
What’s needed
Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, and the Boston Strangler all killed people without guns. There are over 14 million assault-type weapons in the United States today. You’re not going to stop people by passing another law. Look at Chicago, which leads the country in gun deaths. They have more laws than you can shake a stick at. If we want to save our children, we need to harden the schools — security systems, alarms, armed guards. That’s what’s needed.
A bargain
This is in response to the Wonderdrug call: My medication is $12,000 a month for cancer. I would love to have $9,000 every three months.
Looking for E-85
I recently started to put E-85 fuel in my pickup trying to save where I can. The problem is that there’s only one place here in St. Joe that sells it. And to make matters worse, most of the time I go out there they have none. They tell me to come by tomorrow, and again they have none. Even though they have none to sell, the price keeps jumping up. From $2.89 per gallon to $3.19 per gallon in the last week. Give me a break.
Editor’s note: If there’s demand for a product in short supply, then it’s not a surprise that the price would go up.
Editing process
In regard to the Jan. 6 committee extravaganza, I watched a Democrat politician make the statement that “there will be a lot of editing.” Well, now wait a minute. Wasn’t there quite a bit of editing during the tea party where they showed things that were not true, but they made them look true, Hollywood style? When you talk about editing, if you’ve got five words in a sentence, all you gotta do is change two or three of those words around, or put them in the right sequence and you have a whole different statement. So when people talk about “editing,” that should concern all of us.
Corby Pond , Tues paper ..
ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department is working on removing duckweed from Corby Pond.
A large layer of duckweed has taken over a majority of the newly renovated pond this spring. The duckweed is green and loos similar to moss an algae, and floats on top of the water.
