Thank you for putting back in the Around the World and Across the Nation. I love that feature.
Cardinal rule
Yeah, I’m a big St. Louis Cardinal fan. And I was watching the games on Suddenlink Channel 39, but all of a sudden they’re not on anymore. Do you know what happened? Did it suddenly drop them? Can you find out for me what happened? Seems like all you get are the Royals. I’d rather watch a winning team than a losing team.
How soon you forget
You liberals remember the fit you threw over Trump and D-Day ceremonies when he was president? Biden not only forgot until the next day last year, he did it again this year. What do you have to say for yourself this time? Probably more excuses.
Editor’s note: Biden made his D-Day statement late in the day on June 6 in Washington. It was June 7 by then in France.
All about politics
What has gone wrong in our country that every issue is all about politics? I am appalled that these Republican senators care more about the agenda of their political party than the lives of innocent little children.
Sorry for you
When people say they are turning from Republican to Democrats, look at what the liberals have done to our country in a short while. Gas prices, inflation, open borders, attacks on Supreme Court justices, allowing criminals to be released to repeat crimes. If that is what you are for, then I feel sorry for you.
Candyman
Biden lies again. He lied on the Kimmel show and said Trump passed out executive orders like candy. During their 18 months in office, Trump signed 58 executive orders and Biden signed 90. So who’s the candyman?
Editor’s note: According to the American Presidency Project at the University of California-Santa Barbara, Trump signed 220 executive orders in four years, for an average of 55 a year. Biden is averaging 67 a year.
A good reason
I sure wish the people talking about the Second Amendment would read it, and that they would also read The Federalist Papers that apply to it. It says nothing about limitations, but it does explain why we have a Second Amendment.
