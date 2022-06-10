Hey, all you liberals remember when Reagan asked you if you were better off than you were four years ago? It’s gonna be déjà vu all over again.
Kids and guns
Yeah, I was reading about the high court won’t hear appeal over McCloskeys’ law license. All you people that are against gun violence have you read the last part of this? It says Mike Parson pardoned them in August, so there you go. Republicans want to keep the guns. Parson pardoned them. He thought they were doing right. So did Trump. So you want your kids killed? Keep voting for the Republicans. There you go.
Rumors of war
Well, this is really for the Democratic hierarchy. For the love of God, quit trying to start a war between the states or a World War. What is wrong with you people?
Old school
Do you know what the COVID-19 shot and electric cars have in common? I won’t be using either one for at least 10 years.
Stopping bullies
To the person that called in ‘Stopping the violence,’ well, if you’re counting on the St. Joseph School District to stop bullying, forget it.
Who to blame?
Yes, I see where the OPEC countries are going to increase production by 50%, but yet in the meantime they’ve raised the price of a barrel of oil which trickles down to the gas stations, which cost us more money. I think you Trumpy bears are looking at the wrong people to blame.
Editor’s note: The cartel is not raising total production by 50%. It is raising the amount of its previously announced production increase by 50%.
One or the other
So “Ugly and uglier,” is Biden a clueless president or is he a mastermind manipulating all the complex levers of a commodity that’s produced and sold at the world level? It would seem that it can’t be both, can it?
Bridge updates
Yes, I would like to know what’s the update on the two bridge replacements on North 22nd Street and North 13th. It’s been a long time since the bridge has been out and I’d like to know when they’re planning on being put back in, and who’s doing the contracting on these.
Editor’s note: The city’s Public Works Department hopes to have both bridges completed in the next month or two. Most of the delays can be attributed to weather and trouble getting supplies, but construction crews are continuing the make progress. The contractor is Phillips Hardy of Columbia, Missouri.
