I think the leadership of the Family Guidance Center should have taken the Downtown tour of all the empty buildings. I think Downtown is a more appropriate place for their mental health facility.
Afraid to walk
I totally agree with the people of Stonecrest to try to keep the Family Guidance Center new facility off of Frederick. I do not live in Stonecrest, but I do drive and walk on Frederick. And I will be afraid to walk out there. Let’s put it somewhere else. Thank you.
You may need it
I’m calling in regard to the article on the mental health facility maybe going to be on Frederick Ave. The people in Stonecrest are upset about it. Anyone that lives in Stonecrest themselves, or had a family member or close friend that had maybe a mental health problem, these people need help and they need a place to go. Just because they live in Stonecrest, mental health does not discriminate. Someone there may need it themselves one day.
Deep thoughts
Well, I would just remind some of you out there, so many have forgotten that life and the journey through it is about learning. So please learn from your existence.
Sad for America
So Vice President Harris is sending $1.9 billion to the southern countries where all these immigrants are coming from. She’s going to make the leaders of these southern countries very wealthy when she could be spending that money to help our Border Patrol, but they won’t do that. I’m sad for America right now. You know, so many of us don’t recognize our country anymore and that is a sad thing.
Wonder drug?
Just a little bit of update news here. They may have found a cure for cancer, all kinds of cancer. Because in a lot of the test subjects, the cancer disappeared completely. The catch? Well, the dose you have to take costs over $9,000, and you have to take that dose every three weeks for six months. Do the math.
Time marches on
About this Jan. 6 stuff. Trump was working for the people. He was for the people. But this puppet we’ve got in there now is not for the people. He’s for abortion and he’s for Ukraine. It’s been two and a half years.
