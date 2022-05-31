Every police vehicle and every security guard vehicle in the United States needs a bulletproof shield in it to give police the confidence to walk up to a shooter and do the right thing. It’s not rocket science.
You were half right
In the weekend editorial talking about guns and the school shootings, you say Congress seems not only afraid to act, they seem to be afraid to even talk about acting. That’s not true. The Republicans are afraid. The Democrats want to get things done.
Going too far
I just read the Biden administration has said schools won’t get federal funding unless they allow boys to use the girls’ restroom. This is unacceptable and I don’t understand how they have the power to do that.
Looking good
Congratulations to the grounds crew at the East Hills Shopping Center. It is the best landscaped and maintained business property in the city. Bravo!
Let’s ask Sam
In the wake of the massacre in Texas of school children, Congress is being challenged to find some gun legislation. Where does Sam Graves stand on this? What for example is Graves’ personal position on assault weapons? Should they be banned? We’d like to hear from our congressman.
Cannon fodder
Biden says that when the Second Amendment was enacted, people couldn’t buy canons. That’s a lie.
Truth deficit
Liberals like to point out what a liar Trump was but they forgive Joe Biden for saying there was no vaccine when he took office, even though he was on record as receiving his vaccine a month before he took office.
Seeking an answer
I call in frequently asking about capitalization of Black but not white. Why don’t you put an explanation in here about why that is? I know Associated Press sends that around, but it happens even in It’s your call. I would like to know the explanation for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.