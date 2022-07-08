You know, it’s pretty obvious to most of us that the Biden family has painted themselves into the perfect corner. And who knows whether the paint will get dry before they manage to get out of that corner.
So sensitive
Hasn’t political correctness gone a little too far when a viewer discretion advisory is put in front of episodes of “Gilligan’s Island?”
Waving the flag
I’m calling about Independence Day. I think it’s sad that when you will go up and down the Belt and all the businesses we’ve got here, and none of these businesses were hanging flags up. I think that’s shameful. We’re still America. I just think it’s terrible. People ought to wake up.
How long?
How long could anyone hold any kind of a job if we did not do what we were appointed to do, like the president is doing? I just wonder, don’t you?
Debris field
I see now you can shoot fireworks from city streets, city parks and city parking lots and you don’t even have to pick up your trash. You just leave it there for everybody to look at the next week.
Doing our part
From what I’ve read, the United States has reduced its carbon emissions significantly in the last few years. Let’s just go ahead and do what we’re doing and wait for China and India to do their bit before we jump in the fire.
Climate effect
Mayorkas, who is a member of Biden’s cabinet, believes that the issue with all the illegal immigrants coming across the border is due to climate change. Now I ask you, use a little bit of common sense. The United States is part of the globe. The climate that affects them is going to affect us. Do they think we’re that stupid?
Cost of rebuilding
Hey people, hold on to your wallet. Biden is going to give Ukraine a lot of money — $750 billion, because Ukraine said it needs to rebuild the country. I suppose we’ll get stuck with that too. Somebody needs to stop Biden from doing that.
Editor’s note: Ukrainian leaders say it will cost $750 billion to repair the damage to the country. The United States has not committed to contributing that whole amount.
