In bad shape

I can understand that we pay taxes for our streets and everything, but when an alley washes away and you call the city, they act like they’re doing you a favor. They put you on a list. I’ve been on the list for almost two years, and they still haven’t done anything to the alley. It is in bad shape. Every time I go in and out of the alley, it drags the underneath of my car, and I got an SUV.

