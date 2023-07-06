I can understand that we pay taxes for our streets and everything, but when an alley washes away and you call the city, they act like they’re doing you a favor. They put you on a list. I’ve been on the list for almost two years, and they still haven’t done anything to the alley. It is in bad shape. Every time I go in and out of the alley, it drags the underneath of my car, and I got an SUV.
Taking
the credit
Sam Graves is touting the federal money that is going to help our small communities. Be advised, he voted against that same package for many years. Now he’s taking credit for it.
Not anything new
I do not know why people are making a big thing out of pickleball. Pickleball has been around since the ‘60s and ‘70s. I played pickleball in the ‘70s when I went to Missouri Western. Pickleball is not something new that just came up.
Double standards
There’s one thing that’s glaringly obvious to the American people, and that is the fact that if President Biden was a Republican, he would have already been impeached. And everybody knows that.
A bad idea
TV says that Japan wants to release one million tons of wastewater from that Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean. If that ain’t one of the dumbest things I ever heard.
Hard to
make a living
The very rich don’t pay hardly any taxes, but when Joe Biden was going to help the students with their student loans, the Supreme Court voted it down. It costs so much money to go to college. That’s why we have a shortage of nurses, doctors, lawyers; I could go on and on. College costs a fortune. A lot of young kids have families now, and they’re trying to make a living, and they got $40,000 in student loan debt. And the Supreme Court won’t help.
