This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers.


Placeholder It's Your Call

Which is it?

When that heavy, heavy storm hit St. Joseph on Friday night, the sirens started going off. After sitting in the basement for an hour, the sirens were still on and off, I decided to turn on the TV only to find out the sirens were not for a tornado warning, they were to notify an area south of St. Joseph that a severe storm was coming. I definitely think the city should differentiate between the sirens so we know which it is.

