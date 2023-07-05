When that heavy, heavy storm hit St. Joseph on Friday night, the sirens started going off. After sitting in the basement for an hour, the sirens were still on and off, I decided to turn on the TV only to find out the sirens were not for a tornado warning, they were to notify an area south of St. Joseph that a severe storm was coming. I definitely think the city should differentiate between the sirens so we know which it is.
It would
be nice
I see in the paper that gas prices will be down on the Fourth. The president does not control the gas prices, but of course last year, President Biden was blamed for the prices being up. Now, what I’m wondering is, this year, will he get credit for the prices being down? Of course, that wasn’t his doing. That isn’t something the president controls, but he’s the one that gets the blame. It would be nice if this time, he gets the credit.
Don’t want
to hear it
I don’t ever want to hear anybody ever say again how Joe Biden is just the most compassionate person that we’ve ever had in the White House, when he said that he only has six grandchildren and denies the one that he knows for a fact is his son’s child.
Can’t get
the job done
Well, it’s apparent after the Supreme Court has handed Biden a couple of losses that he can’t get the job done. You would have thought after defeating the last president, he was smarter than Trump, but apparently, he’s no smarter than Trump. Hopefully, in our next election, we can get a president elected that can get the job done.
Make a case
A case could be made that Harvard and Yale’s Schools of Law, the Yale MBA program and the Wharton School of Business should all lose their accreditation for producing such pathetic intellectual products.
