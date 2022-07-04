I hope everyone will Google the following title: “The Year Without a Summer.” It was so cold that year, there wasn’t even a planting season, so I’m kind of glad it’s warming up. But all of this ‘climate change’ is all about controlling you and me. That’s all it’s about. The earth’s climate changes on a regular basis. You better hope we don’t get an early winter where it messes up the crops.
Kudos to them
Kudos to the group Beautify St. Joseph. They do a good job. I give the City an F for making people clean up. They just sit on their hands. I could send in 50 to 100 addresses of places that need to be cleaned up. Why don’t the News-Press go around and take some pictures of these eyesores, put them on the front page.
Know the difference
So the Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration on Title 42, their remain in Mexico policy. You know what the difference is? Republicans didn’t take to the streets in protest.
No respect for justice
What has our country become when the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade was announced and our President immediately denounced it and Nancy Pelosi, acting like a spoiled brat, did the same. There is no respect for justice or the laws of our land anymore. There’s no compromise. It’s all about me and what I want. As the Bible says, “If a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” Our country’s in big trouble.
Bashing the court
So President Biden is overseas bashing the Supreme Court, saying how terrible they are. Everyone seems to be shocked, but a few amnesiacs don’t seem to remember when former president Obama went around the world and apologized for America, and for America’s behavior in the world.
Remind that fool
I see President Biden is getting ready to send $800 million more to Ukraine. Somebody needs to remind that fool that that’s our tax dollars and this country has enough of our own problems and troubles. That’s our money, not his.
Should be ashamed
Thanks to Republicans in Missouri who have just taken away my ability to vote in presidential elections and who now will require caucuses, a system already being questioned in Iowa, as a near-90 citizen with mobility issues, you have just denied me the right to vote. Republicans should be ashamed.
