State
Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington Washington D.C. West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Puerto Rico US Virgin Islands Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Pacific Armed Forces Europe Northern Mariana Islands Marshall Islands American Samoa Federated States of Micronesia Guam Palau Alberta, Canada British Columbia, Canada Manitoba, Canada New Brunswick, Canada Newfoundland, Canada Nova Scotia, Canada Northwest Territories, Canada Nunavut, Canada Ontario, Canada Prince Edward Island, Canada Quebec, Canada Saskatchewan, Canada Yukon Territory, Canada
Zip Code
Country
United States of America US Virgin Islands United States Minor Outlying Islands Canada Mexico, United Mexican States Bahamas, Commonwealth of the Cuba, Republic of Dominican Republic Haiti, Republic of Jamaica Afghanistan Albania, People's Socialist Republic of Algeria, People's Democratic Republic of American Samoa Andorra, Principality of Angola, Republic of Anguilla Antarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S) Antigua and Barbuda Argentina, Argentine Republic Armenia Aruba Australia, Commonwealth of Austria, Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Bahrain, Kingdom of Bangladesh, People's Republic of Barbados Belarus Belgium, Kingdom of Belize Benin, People's Republic of Bermuda Bhutan, Kingdom of Bolivia, Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana, Republic of Bouvet Island (Bouvetoya) Brazil, Federative Republic of British Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago) British Virgin Islands Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria, People's Republic of Burkina Faso Burundi, Republic of Cambodia, Kingdom of Cameroon, United Republic of Cape Verde, Republic of Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad, Republic of Chile, Republic of China, People's Republic of Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia, Republic of Comoros, Union of the Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, People's Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica, Republic of Cote D'Ivoire, Ivory Coast, Republic of the Cyprus, Republic of Czech Republic Denmark, Kingdom of Djibouti, Republic of Dominica, Commonwealth of Ecuador, Republic of Egypt, Arab Republic of El Salvador, Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji, Republic of the Fiji Islands Finland, Republic of France, French Republic French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon, Gabonese Republic Gambia, Republic of the Georgia Germany Ghana, Republic of Gibraltar Greece, Hellenic Republic Greenland Grenada Guadaloupe Guam Guatemala, Republic of Guinea, Revolutionary
People's Rep'c of Guinea-Bissau, Republic of Guyana, Republic of Heard and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras, Republic of Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China Hrvatska (Croatia) Hungary, Hungarian People's Republic Iceland, Republic of India, Republic of Indonesia, Republic of Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq, Republic of Ireland Israel, State of Italy, Italian Republic Japan Jordan, Hashemite Kingdom of Kazakhstan, Republic of Kenya, Republic of Kiribati, Republic of Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait, State of Kyrgyz Republic Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon, Lebanese Republic Lesotho, Kingdom of Liberia, Republic of Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein, Principality of Lithuania Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Macao, Special Administrative Region of China Macedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar, Republic of Malawi, Republic of Malaysia Maldives, Republic of Mali, Republic of Malta, Republic of Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania, Islamic Republic of Mauritius Mayotte Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco, Principality of Mongolia, Mongolian People's Republic Montserrat Morocco, Kingdom of Mozambique, People's Republic of Myanmar Namibia Nauru, Republic of Nepal, Kingdom of Netherlands Antilles Netherlands, Kingdom of the New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua, Republic of Niger, Republic of the Nigeria, Federal Republic of Niue, Republic of Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway, Kingdom of Oman, Sultanate of Pakistan, Islamic Republic of Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama, Republic of Papua New Guinea Paraguay, Republic of Peru, Republic of Philippines, Republic of the Pitcairn Island Poland, Polish People's Republic Portugal, Portuguese Republic Puerto Rico Qatar, State of Reunion Romania, Socialist Republic of Russian Federation Rwanda, Rwandese Republic Samoa, Independent State of San Marino, Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, Democratic Republic of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Senegal, Republic of Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles, Republic of Sierra Leone, Republic of Singapore, Republic of Slovakia (Slovak Republic) Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia, Somali Republic South Africa, Republic of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain, Spanish State Sri Lanka, Democratic Socialist Republic of St. Helena St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia St. Pierre and Miquelon St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Suriname, Republic of Svalbard & Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland, Kingdom of Sweden, Kingdom of Switzerland, Swiss Confederation Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand, Kingdom of Timor-Leste, Democratic Republic of Togo, Togolese Republic Tokelau (Tokelau Islands) Tonga, Kingdom of Trinidad and Tobago, Republic of Tunisia, Republic of Turkey, Republic of Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda, Republic of Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom of Great Britain & N. Ireland Uruguay, Eastern Republic of Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam, Socialist Republic of Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia, Republic of Zimbabwe
(39) comments
Breaking news! Biden is setting a new fashion trend! "Nuts and bolts" for cuff links!
And they claim this man can beat Trump.. lol
Meanwhile our country is a complete disaster.
He did beat Plump. In a landslide.
aj, please do keep on exhibiting your ignorance...it's good for a laugh if nothing else.
You can't lose when you have China printing ballots for you...
Hahahaha. Proof?
its almost like SOME of us (not all of us) were saying
"supporting Trump and making him a spiritual figurehead will destroy Christian spiritual witness and any ideas of public morality"
and others were like
"but his policies"
and here we are folks. here we are
One post today. Not much said about Hunter Biden investigation. And what involvement then VP.Biden had in it. Plus, the judge did the right thing by refusing to except the plea deal. I'm not saying or impling anyone is guilty of anything. Everyone is innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Which includes Trump. But Trumps already heen found guilty without a trial especially here.
Hunter Biden isn’t an elected official. Not sure why the GOP is so worked up on him. And no connection has been made between his business and his dad.
The plea agreement was rejected due to language about immunity. It’ll be amended and accepted at some point.
Trumps issue is that he won’t make a plea arrangement. He’ll go to trial. We’ll see what happens there. More indictments on the way for the Donald and none of them look good.
Please tell me you won’t vote for him a 3rd time…
Voting is aways off. I will say Biden will never get my vote. As far as Trump I'm undecided. But who ever I vote for is my business and my business only.
You're right jdw...it is your business only. If you're undecided about Trump that tells me you need counseling/therapy and a caretaker. This is how your mind must work.
[smile][angry][beam][blink][wink][crying][sad][ohmy][cool][scared][innocent][sleep][rolleyes][sneaky][whistling][tongue_smile][lol][huh][tongue][love][sleeping][yawn][censored][unsure][ban][alien] All day long...confusion!
Criminal defendant Trump - twice impeached - found guilty of sexual abuse - left office in disgrace after January 6th - Indictments on over 40 charges ......one would need to have the old head examined to be undecided.
Undecided about a guy who has been found liable for sexual abuse and indicted on 70+ criminal counts??? Undecided? What does he have to do to make you a “no” vote, kill someone?
These Biden idiots like aj and content have reached a new low when they denigrate someone like jdw over his voting decisions. jdw and the majority of Americans know that Biden is NOT and NEVER was fit to be president of the US.
Denigrate? Where? What was said that is denigration?
aj is more ignorant than we folks ever imagined...he doesn't have a clue! Makes us wonder if he has the intelligence to look up the definition of "denigrate". Maybe his lapdogs, content, harrah et al can help him out...they are such experts...lol
The GOP is simply deflecting. Look over here, look over there, look anywhere but at Trump and the GOP.
Might want to get your info from some place not protecting Biden.
jdw- Trump has had a trial. He was found guilty of sexual abuse! Many more to come.
Another indictment today.[ohmy]
👍👍👍 😁😀😆 Love it.
Who's "not buying it," the Bidenomics fairytale? Well, Joe's V.P. Kamala Harris for one. Harris took the stage at Drake University in Des Moines last week and said, “Most Americans are a $400 unexpected expense away from bankruptcy." She could have added that the $400 is now worth 25% less than before she and Joe messed with our finances.
Most Americans have been that close to bankruptcy for a long time. Not a new statement and not specific only to Biden.
One could quarrel with the definition of "most Americans," but we do have government statistics regarding the perils bankruptcy poses for us. According to the Federal Reserve's 2022 Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households survey released May 23, 2023, some 37% of Americans lack enough money to cover a $400 emergency expense, up from 32% in 2021. Is 37% "most Americans?" Debatable, maybe, but more importantly is the FACT that in just one year of Bidenomics an additional 5% of Americans were subject to risk of economic failure. Get some facts, people, what the Dems and liberal media are spouting is not true!!
WrongWinger you are just a lame Magat that wants to blame Democrats for all that is wrong in the world. The pandemic caused these perils. The economy and jobs are getting better thanks to Biden. Just ask Corporate America and the Oil Companys about their record profits. Why would they lower prices to help Americans and stop all that profit? Bidenomics is not the problem it's the solution. Why don`t the Do-Nothing Republicans come up with anything? Because they don`t care about Morals or People.
Where was that number in 2020? 2019? Again, this is nothing new.
What is "new" is that your 2019-2020 dollar is now reduced to 75 cents in buying power after little over two years of Bidenomics. And you would vote for four more years of this economic insanity? Unbelievable!!
Yeah. Global inflation is all the fault of the US President. Amazing how that works.
Sadly, you probably don’t recognize the projection that is making you see it this way.
n 2019 inflation was 1.81% and unemployment, as certified by the BLS was 3.5%. Where's the kudos for Trump? Why does Biden get credit for doing so well after he took inflation from 1.4% on the day he was sworn in to 9.1% in a little more than a year. Unemployment had already dropped from 14.7% (thanks to 24 Dem and 19 Rep governor's shutting down their states) to 6.3% on the day Joe was put in office. So, recovery was already underway.
I can't believe how much people want to give Biden all this credit without looking back at the total history of things.
People are struggling. Real wages (taking into account any raises and the effects of inflation) have not increased in 30 months.
Inflation compounds. 3% this month on top of 4% last month on top of 3% the month before that. It just gets worse.
I'm sick and tired of all the people saying, "But the world...". We live in the United States of America and the leader we elect is responsible for what happens here. Outside factors do play a part in what happens, and our leader is tasked with protecting us as best he/she can from those outside factors. Biden has done none of that. Instead, he has exacerbated our fossil fuel situation, set classes against one another over taxes, shown blatant favoritism to minorities and those of an alternate lifestyle and made us the world's provider of whomever needs what. He has signed billions of tax dollars to support what is supposed to control the climate which is peeing into the wind. And his latest move lets thousands of debtors off the hook by writing off billions in debt for loans paid by taxpayers who provided the funds in the first place.
So Trump is responsible for the massive loss in jobs in 2020? Glad you agree.
aj doesn't do well comprehending what he reads - what a shame! No wonder he's a dumbed down Biden supporter. Thank goodness there's less and less of his ilk each and every passing day!
Wow. That comment was buggered.
Is that what you call it?
Not fit to run…..Pence failed as an American to protect our most sacred right. When there are allegations of election of fraud , there is a legal courts to stop the process to investigate such claims. Biden never won, we went through a communist coup de ta.
Pence was a lousy VP because he was a puppet/lap dog...but he absolutely did the right thing according to our Constitution on January 6th...Biden won with the most secure election ever. The far right morons were ready to hang pence (put him to death) because he stopped for one day being a lapdog/puppet. The noose should have gone around Trump's neck for being a traitor.
You like living in a false reality.
They went to court. 60 times. Lost each one for a variety of reasons. Pence did the right thing (for once in a row). The states had certified the election. Pence had to do what he did. Time to move on and grow up, munchkin.
"once in a row" [beam]
😀
Trump, the billionaire, wants to tank all of you (not billionaires) for the generous donations to his legal fees. $40,000,000 worth.
Suckers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.