A great performance

A lot of people make a big deal about Hollywood being on strike. I mean, really, who needs actors and writers when you’ve got such great talent as our politicians? I mean, look at the show they’re putting on for the American people. You can even make that stuff up.

guest1904

Breaking news! Biden is setting a new fashion trend! "Nuts and bolts" for cuff links!

And they claim this man can beat Trump.. lol

Meanwhile our country is a complete disaster.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

He did beat Plump. In a landslide.

guest1904

aj, please do keep on exhibiting your ignorance...it's good for a laugh if nothing else.

guest1904

You can't lose when you have China printing ballots for you...

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Hahahaha. Proof?

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

its almost like SOME of us (not all of us) were saying

"supporting Trump and making him a spiritual figurehead will destroy Christian spiritual witness and any ideas of public morality"

and others were like

"but his policies"

and here we are folks. here we are

jdw64485

One post today. Not much said about Hunter Biden investigation. And what involvement then VP.Biden had in it. Plus, the judge did the right thing by refusing to except the plea deal. I'm not saying or impling anyone is guilty of anything. Everyone is innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Which includes Trump. But Trumps already heen found guilty without a trial especially here.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Hunter Biden isn’t an elected official. Not sure why the GOP is so worked up on him. And no connection has been made between his business and his dad.

The plea agreement was rejected due to language about immunity. It’ll be amended and accepted at some point.

Trumps issue is that he won’t make a plea arrangement. He’ll go to trial. We’ll see what happens there. More indictments on the way for the Donald and none of them look good.

Please tell me you won’t vote for him a 3rd time…

jdw64485

Voting is aways off. I will say Biden will never get my vote. As far as Trump I'm undecided. But who ever I vote for is my business and my business only.

Content

You're right jdw...it is your business only. If you're undecided about Trump that tells me you need counseling/therapy and a caretaker. This is how your mind must work.

[smile][angry][beam][blink][wink][crying][sad][ohmy][cool][scared][innocent][sleep][rolleyes][sneaky][whistling][tongue_smile][lol][huh][tongue][love][sleeping][yawn][censored][unsure][ban][alien] All day long...confusion!

Criminal defendant Trump - twice impeached - found guilty of sexual abuse - left office in disgrace after January 6th - Indictments on over 40 charges ......one would need to have the old head examined to be undecided.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Undecided about a guy who has been found liable for sexual abuse and indicted on 70+ criminal counts??? Undecided? What does he have to do to make you a “no” vote, kill someone?

guest1904

These Biden idiots like aj and content have reached a new low when they denigrate someone like jdw over his voting decisions. jdw and the majority of Americans know that Biden is NOT and NEVER was fit to be president of the US.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Denigrate? Where? What was said that is denigration?

guest1904

aj is more ignorant than we folks ever imagined...he doesn't have a clue! Makes us wonder if he has the intelligence to look up the definition of "denigrate". Maybe his lapdogs, content, harrah et al can help him out...they are such experts...lol

Content

The GOP is simply deflecting. Look over here, look over there, look anywhere but at Trump and the GOP.

Munchkin3

Might want to get your info from some place not protecting Biden.

Report Add Reply
Content

jdw- Trump has had a trial. He was found guilty of sexual abuse! Many more to come.

Report Add Reply
Content

Another indictment today.[ohmy]

Report Add Reply
harrah12860@gmail.com

👍👍👍 😁😀😆 Love it.

WrightWinger
WrightWinger

Who's "not buying it," the Bidenomics fairytale? Well, Joe's V.P. Kamala Harris for one. Harris took the stage at Drake University in Des Moines last week and said, “Most Americans are a $400 unexpected expense away from bankruptcy." She could have added that the $400 is now worth 25% less than before she and Joe messed with our finances.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Most Americans have been that close to bankruptcy for a long time. Not a new statement and not specific only to Biden.

Report Add Reply
WrightWinger
WrightWinger

One could quarrel with the definition of "most Americans," but we do have government statistics regarding the perils bankruptcy poses for us. According to the Federal Reserve's 2022 Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households survey released May 23, 2023, some 37% of Americans lack enough money to cover a $400 emergency expense, up from 32% in 2021. Is 37% "most Americans?" Debatable, maybe, but more importantly is the FACT that in just one year of Bidenomics an additional 5% of Americans were subject to risk of economic failure. Get some facts, people, what the Dems and liberal media are spouting is not true!!

harrah12860@gmail.com

WrongWinger you are just a lame Magat that wants to blame Democrats for all that is wrong in the world. The pandemic caused these perils. The economy and jobs are getting better thanks to Biden. Just ask Corporate America and the Oil Companys about their record profits. Why would they lower prices to help Americans and stop all that profit? Bidenomics is not the problem it's the solution. Why don`t the Do-Nothing Republicans come up with anything? Because they don`t care about Morals or People.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Where was that number in 2020? 2019? Again, this is nothing new.

WrightWinger
WrightWinger

What is "new" is that your 2019-2020 dollar is now reduced to 75 cents in buying power after little over two years of Bidenomics. And you would vote for four more years of this economic insanity? Unbelievable!!

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Yeah. Global inflation is all the fault of the US President. Amazing how that works.

Sadly, you probably don’t recognize the projection that is making you see it this way.

guest1904

n 2019 inflation was 1.81% and unemployment, as certified by the BLS was 3.5%. Where's the kudos for Trump? Why does Biden get credit for doing so well after he took inflation from 1.4% on the day he was sworn in to 9.1% in a little more than a year. Unemployment had already dropped from 14.7% (thanks to 24 Dem and 19 Rep governor's shutting down their states) to 6.3% on the day Joe was put in office. So, recovery was already underway.

I can't believe how much people want to give Biden all this credit without looking back at the total history of things.

People are struggling. Real wages (taking into account any raises and the effects of inflation) have not increased in 30 months.

Inflation compounds. 3% this month on top of 4% last month on top of 3% the month before that. It just gets worse.

I'm sick and tired of all the people saying, "But the world...". We live in the United States of America and the leader we elect is responsible for what happens here. Outside factors do play a part in what happens, and our leader is tasked with protecting us as best he/she can from those outside factors. Biden has done none of that. Instead, he has exacerbated our fossil fuel situation, set classes against one another over taxes, shown blatant favoritism to minorities and those of an alternate lifestyle and made us the world's provider of whomever needs what. He has signed billions of tax dollars to support what is supposed to control the climate which is peeing into the wind. And his latest move lets thousands of debtors off the hook by writing off billions in debt for loans paid by taxpayers who provided the funds in the first place.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

So Trump is responsible for the massive loss in jobs in 2020? Glad you agree.

Report
guest1904

aj doesn't do well comprehending what he reads - what a shame! No wonder he's a dumbed down Biden supporter. Thank goodness there's less and less of his ilk each and every passing day!

Munchkin3

Wow. That comment was buggered.

Content

Is that what you call it?

Munchkin3

Not fit to run…..Pence failed as an American to protect our most sacred right. When there are allegations of election of fraud , there is a legal courts to stop the process to investigate such claims. Biden never won, we went through a communist coup de ta.

Report Add Reply
Content

Pence was a lousy VP because he was a puppet/lap dog...but he absolutely did the right thing according to our Constitution on January 6th...Biden won with the most secure election ever. The far right morons were ready to hang pence (put him to death) because he stopped for one day being a lapdog/puppet. The noose should have gone around Trump's neck for being a traitor.

Munchkin3

You like living in a false reality.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

They went to court. 60 times. Lost each one for a variety of reasons. Pence did the right thing (for once in a row). The states had certified the election. Pence had to do what he did. Time to move on and grow up, munchkin.

Content

"once in a row" [beam]

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

😀

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Trump, the billionaire, wants to tank all of you (not billionaires) for the generous donations to his legal fees. $40,000,000 worth.

Report Add Reply
Content

Suckers.

