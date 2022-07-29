After seeing the scores and ratings in the paper, I think it’s about time people quit talking about sports facilities and things for our students. It’s time the administration backs the teachers. Let’s then put discipline back in the classroom. Teach kids instead of passing them through. We’re doing an injustice that’s beyond description sending them out in the world with the education we’re giving them now. Let the teachers teach, and give our kids a chance.
Our money’s worth?
It was reported that the St. Joseph School District ranks 423 out of 516 schools in the state of Missouri. We own a commercial building in St. Joseph and we pay over $5,000 in property tax and over $3,000 of it goes to the schools. I think they flunked. I don’t want to give them any more money.
A little anger
I’ve realized that I’ve made people angry and I learned long ago that if you don’t make someone just a little angry, they won’t open up and talk. Now the trick is to make them just angry enough to open up a little but not open fire on you. So it’s a balance and I’m willing to walk that dangerous line to get communications going between people. Because that is a problem. People do not talk anymore. They just hold it until they go off the deep end.
Our own smell
In the Wednesday eEdition newspaper, there’s an article about “does your city stink?” Used to be when Quaker Oats was open, it was a pleasant breakfast smell. Now in the area, it smells like stale beer.
Paying for that
Yeah, that Proposition READ, it says “help pay preventive maintenance.” We’ve been paying for preventive maintenance.
Plenty of parking
Just a thought on all the talk about lack of parking options for a Discovery Children’s Center Downtown. Doesn’t the city have a bunch of parking garages that are under-utilized? Couldn’t people park there?
Back in time
Maybe some of these Republicans who want to go after birth control should talk to their own grandmothers and say, ‘how did that work for you? Do you want your grandchildren to live the same way you did?’ Nancy Pelosi is right when she says these GOP lawmakers don’t even know what’s going on in their own homes.
