This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


placeholder_itsyourcall.jpg

Focus on classroom

After seeing the scores and ratings in the paper, I think it’s about time people quit talking about sports facilities and things for our students. It’s time the administration backs the teachers. Let’s then put discipline back in the classroom. Teach kids instead of passing them through. We’re doing an injustice that’s beyond description sending them out in the world with the education we’re giving them now. Let the teachers teach, and give our kids a chance.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.