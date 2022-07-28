I’m calling in about these Jan. 6 hearings. You know, the people that get up there and testify, we don’t know whether they actually heard that or they actually saw that. It’s all hearsay and no proof.
Teachers on the move
These people keep saying we need to pay our teachers more so they won’t move away and get more pay at other schools. I personally know many teachers that teach in St. Joseph who drive here from Kansas City, Platte City, Smithville, Maysville, Maryville. So we have teachers that actually come here to teach.
Everybody lies
When I hear a politician make the statement that he assumed someone was telling the truth because they were under oath, I know we’re in trouble as a nation. I mean, come on. You think people don’t lie under oath?
Editor’s note: Perjury is a criminal offense, so you’re playing with legal fire if you lie under oath.
In a recession
OK, I know you get tired of me putting my two cents in, but this is how I see the economy right now. We are in a full blown recession. And we have been for about six months. The powers that be are not satisfied, so they are going to raise interest rates and push us into a full blown depression.
Please vote
The READ vote is coming up in August. Please choose to vote wisely. In the past we have voted for teachers to get pay raises and buildings to be fixed. Hopefully what gets fixed doesn’t get shut down or sold, and teachers get more than a little pay raise.
Vacationing
I was considering maybe a vote for Eric Schmitt, but after I’ve seen Ted Cruz campaigning for him on TV, I thought that’s the same Ted Cruz who abandoned his state in severe weather and took off and went on a family vacation.
Border crisis
Reports estimate that 107,000 have died from fentanyl alone. What say you, Joe? Wake up, America.
