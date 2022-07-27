This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Having had two children and three grandchildren go through Avenue City schools, I can tell you why they are rated so high, and it has nothing to do with being small. There are lots of small schools that don’t score very high. Avenue City is successful because of two reasons. One: A great faculty. And two: Consistent, strong support by parents that respect education and want their children to succeed.

