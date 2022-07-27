Having had two children and three grandchildren go through Avenue City schools, I can tell you why they are rated so high, and it has nothing to do with being small. There are lots of small schools that don’t score very high. Avenue City is successful because of two reasons. One: A great faculty. And two: Consistent, strong support by parents that respect education and want their children to succeed.
Parking question
I wonder if the powers that be have ever thought about instead of using the Plymouth Building for the Discovery Center, where there is terrible parking, maybe the old Sears building out at the mall or the old Kmart building on the Belt where there’s plenty of parking, easy access. Either Walmart building has easier access than what’s going on Downtown.
Good intentions
You know, I’d like to think that New York City and California brought these problems on themselves, but you have to understand the nature of good people. They saw people being put in prison for things like having an ounce of marijuana. So they said, “well, let’s reform these laws.” And of course, politicians being what they are, were offered an inch and they took a mile. So much for good intentions — especially when you have politicians involved.
Partisan talk
I wondered if Christine Flowers read her own editorial in the Tuesday paper. She talks about how populism is wonderful, but partisanship is not right after she talks about both Trump impeachments being partisan and meritless. That sounds pretty partisan to me.
Waiving court costs
I would like to have the paper interview the judges with the questions, why do they continue to waive court costs on so many of these criminals? Taxpayers have to pick up that tab, and that’s just not right.
Bodily autonomy
Love the hypocrisy on the left. They’re screaming after Roe v. Wade about bodily autonomy. I guess we didn’t have that when it came to the COVID. So I guess there’s only autonomy for the body on one side.
