This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Placeholder It's Your Call

Weed out the corruption

I am a citizen of the United States, and in my lifetime, I have voted Democrat and I have voted Republican. And I do not care where the corruption goes as long as it is rooted out. If it’s a corrupt Republican, I want it rooted out. If it’s corrupt Democrat, I want it rooted out. I do not care which party is corrupt. I want the corruption rooted out, and I think there are hundreds of millions of people just like myself. We want to be proud of our nation.

Tags

(19) comments

guest1904

What a joke his "Bidenomics" has become. Ask those who are in the process of buying a home how they like the new interest rate. And don't we all like paying off other borrowers student loan debt. C'mon man! God save the queen, man!

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

“Does Trump know that getting to 270 felonies isn't a substitute for winning the electoral college?”

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Far right fundamentalist pastors are warning their congregants to not vote for Vivek Ramaswamy.

Report Add Reply
Content

Far right is far right....religion and politics? Separation of church and state? Mmm Mmm Mmm!!! This would never happen from the pulpit in our church.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Not mine. To be honest, I’d be ok with repealing the Johnson Amendment. I’m not sure I see the value in not letting churches be political. That said, I’ve told my pastor that I wish he had the freedom to speak politics from the pulpit but that if he did, I’d be gone. He said he’d be right behind me. 😀

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Remember this; Hillary Clinton gathered nearly 3,000,000 more votes that Trump in the election. This prompted Trump to claim that 3-5 million votes were cast illegally. He set up a commission with Pence and Kris Kobach to investigate that claim of massive voter fraud. They quietly shuttered that investigation with 0 findings. Mary a report.

He’s been a small, ego driven, petty, petulant man-child through this whole thing and some of you will gladly and gleefully vote for him a 3rd time.

Report Add Reply
Content

Let's hope the primaries wash him out along with his extremely serious indictments. Even then there would be some dimwits that would write him in.

Report Add Reply
Munchkin3

Dang straight! Communism is not my cup of tea.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Me either! But neither is authoritarianism.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Trump is by far the most corrupt man to ever hold public office in this country.

He fueled the swamp.

Report Add Reply
Content

Never a truer statement aj. Already in the history books...after the indictments and trials it will show it was worse than we even now know.

Report Add Reply
Munchkin3

So you prefer and old child sniffer who is weaponizing every federal agency to attack the good people of this Republic? Y’all are so backwards that I wonder if you’re bots.

Report Add Reply
guest1904

Not only an old child sniffer but he fondles and licks 'em like an ice cream cone. He's finally acknowledged his 4 yr old granddaughter. Lord help her! Of course it's obvious his motive was strictly political. He shouldn't be allowed within 2 miles of any child. Sick old man! Disgusting!

Report
Munchkin3

Only a very brainwashed or dumbed down person could believe that but of course this is what your te-lie-vision tells you.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security under Donald Trump, shared how he often had to oversimply national security reports for the former president.

"This fifty-page memo that we would normally give to any other president about what his options are is something Trump literally can't read. The man doesn't read. We've gotta boil this down into a one-pager in his voice," Taylor told podcast host Brett Meiselas on Tuesday. "And so I had to write this incandescently stupid memo called something like, 'Afghanistan, How to Put America First and Win.' And then bullet by bullet, I summed up this highly classified memo into Trump's sort of bombastic language because it was the only way he was gonna understand," Taylor added. "I mean, I literally said in there, 'You know, if we leave Afghanistan too fast, the terrorists will call us losers. But if we wanna be seen as winners, we need to make sure the Afghan forces have the strength to push back against these criminals.' I mean, it was that dumb and that's how you had to talk to him.“

Some of you think he’s the greatest we’ve ever had and will gleefully vote for him a 3rd time.

Report Add Reply
Content

The whole Republican party is swirling the toilet bowl.

Report Add Reply
Munchkin3

He is a man of the people. Biden, well he’s a child sniffer .

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Funny thing about all you people constantly claiming things like this is that not one parent, LEO, prosecutor or judge anywhere in the nation has ever made a legal claim against Biden.

Trump, on the other hand, has not only been found liable for sexual assault, has well over 70 indictments with more on the way, all kinds of lawsuits he’s lost, businesses gone bankrupt, adult film stars paid off, spouses cheated on, and loser of two national popular votes.

And he’s a “man of the people.” Sick depraved people, yes.

Report Add Reply
guest1904

Biden is a sick old pervert. This has been documented. All has occurred during his presidency. Quite possibly there will be lawsuits after he leaves office if he lives that long.

Report

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.