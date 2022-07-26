We all like to think we can chew gum and walk at the same time, but sometimes in our rush to complete our task, we try to take shortcuts. Case in point, the Amish. Now the Amish power their homes and shops with wind and solar. I’ve seen it. It works. The problem is — and the Amish already know this — that you have to have the third element when the wind doesn’t blow and the sky clouds over. They revert back to their kerosene lanterns or propane. You cannot jump from point A to point C and say point B doesn’t matter. Never forget, everything has to be working together. We can’t circumvent just because we’re in a hurry.
Historic
Pope Francis’ apology for abuses at indigenous schools in Canada is just as significant as West German Chancellor Willy Brandt’s spontaneous decision to kneel at the Warsaw Ghetto memorial in 1970. Both moves were criticized as not enough, but they were hugely symbolic and heartfelt gestures that will over time move public opinion toward greater understanding and rapprochement.
Have a vote
Why do we spend all this money on outside consultants and designers and all this with the 229 highway? Don’t we have people in City Hall whose job that is? I’d say forget it. Repair the bridge as needed. Let the people vote on this. That’s what really need — everybody in Buchanan County that uses 229 should get the vote. Not just St. Joe citizens, but this whole county. Because the farmers and everybody use it too. Let us have the final say.
Editor’s note: It isn’t the city’s job. Although the city provides input, interstate highways are the responsibility of the Missouri Department of Transportation.
What about it?
These Jan. 6 hearings are farces. They’re ruining peoples lives. And yet these people that tried to burn down courthouses last summer, nothing happened to them. This is shameful for our country.
Vaccination rates
Sixty-seven percent of the people in the United States are vaccinated for COVID. Fifty-seven percent of the people in Missouri are vaccinated for COVID and only thirty-nine percent of the people in Buchanan County are vaccinated for COVID. Why do we not have local plans to try to encourage and supply vaccinations?
