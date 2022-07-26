This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Point B matters

We all like to think we can chew gum and walk at the same time, but sometimes in our rush to complete our task, we try to take shortcuts. Case in point, the Amish. Now the Amish power their homes and shops with wind and solar. I’ve seen it. It works. The problem is — and the Amish already know this — that you have to have the third element when the wind doesn’t blow and the sky clouds over. They revert back to their kerosene lanterns or propane. You cannot jump from point A to point C and say point B doesn’t matter. Never forget, everything has to be working together. We can’t circumvent just because we’re in a hurry.

