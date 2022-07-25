This is for ‘Being Human:’ At least you were on the right track. You steered the car in the right direction. Mortals will always be subject to greed, and greed will always be the problem. It doesn’t matter what system is in place. Greed kills.
Dog holes
It’s great to see the dog show back at Civic Arena. I hope nobody’s little doggies fall through those giant holes in the sidewalks alongside the arena.
Silk stocking rocker
Bruce Springsteen likes to bill himself as the “blue-collar rocker,” but did you know that tickets for his upcoming concert tour are going to average $4,000 a seat?
You and me
Remember Benghazi? We are living in a country that is totally corrupt. People have no idea what is ahead for us, but as long as they still get freebies, they are asleep and dumb. You deserve this, but I don’t.
Special sauce
Like most people, I’m kind of a Heinz 57, but my lineage includes Amish and Irish, and I do not hate you but I will debate you. And that seems to be the problem we’re facing in this nation today. People want to take hate and act out on that instead of having conversations.
Emotions
You know, the worst decisions we ever make as people are based on our emotions. Those are the worst decisions people ever make.
Crowded field
I was reading a sample ballot in the paper and noted that there are 21 Republicans running for U.S. Senate.
Radical candidates
I have a problem. I did not find a single candidate who is even remotely qualified to represent Missouri as a state. They were so radical. And I’m a lifelong Republican.
Run Josh run
If Josh Hawley was that scared of the Jan. 6 mob, imagine how Nancy Pelosi or Mike Pence or any other elected official must have felt that day. We can laugh at him for being a coward, but really his actions show how serious things were that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.