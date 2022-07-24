This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


A new face for disgrace

I lived through the Carter years, and it wasn’t easy. But I am so happy for Jimmy Carter because he has been replaced. He is no longer the disgrace of America. We have a new face for that. So I’m glad that Jimmy Carter finally got America off his back.

