I lived through the Carter years, and it wasn’t easy. But I am so happy for Jimmy Carter because he has been replaced. He is no longer the disgrace of America. We have a new face for that. So I’m glad that Jimmy Carter finally got America off his back.
Flipping the switch
How many of you remember when President Biden was talking about high gas prices, and he made the statement, “Well, I can’t just flip a switch and fix it overnight.” The problem with that is he wants to shut the switch off and go to green energy overnight, and we can’t do that either. But he’s gonna flip that switch. He’s going to switch off oil. He’s going to switch off furnaces. He’s going to switch off electricity. All for the sake of going green.
Have to wonder
I have to wonder how many millions will the Bidens and Pelosis make if the chip bill passes. What investments do they have in the US in the future chip manufacturing industry?
Some explaining to do
Yeah, I keep thinking of the Desi show. You know, “Lucy! You’ve got some explaining to do!” Well, it turns out it’s doctor Fauci that’s going to have some explaining to do, and I believe if I were the Republican Party, I would see if I could get ahold of his passport so he doesn’t make his escape to China.
Imagine that
Red Eye Radio had a report on last night about inflation, and they said that the Biden administration has changed and cheated on the inflation numbers to get 9.1%. They claimed that the actual number is over 17%. So imagine that, the Democrats cheating on inflation numbers.
Let me be wrong
Most of us don’t like to be told we are wrong about things, but please people, tell me I am wrong when I see this man that is acting as our president seems not to comprehend very much going on around him. Please let me be wrong about that.
Dividing us
This is a response back to ‘We’re all one.’ John Danforth tried to divide us all. He signed onto something that tried to get everybody to turn against Trump and so he’s trying to act like “we’re all one.” He was the divider in the beginning. He’s trash.
Little reminder
Well, I just wanna remind the wacko climate people that when you’re building your boat for when the polar ice caps melt, don’t forget to get a 55-gallon drum of some really good topsoil, so you can trade that for drinkable water.
