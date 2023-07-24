Good morning. I was wanting to ask, where are all of the mailboxes? I’ve been around several places where I used to deposit mail and they no longer have the blue mailboxes there. What’s going on with that? Aren’t we to mail letters anymore? Thank you.
Past their prime
Charles Grassley, Dianne Feinstein and Mitch McConnell belong in the memory care unit in the Senate. They’d be good there. Clearly, Alzheimer’s is setting in. They’re waiting for somebody else to tell them how their vote should be cast.
Have to wonder
You know, I think a lot of us are wondering what Jack Smith’s real name is.
Who’s the leaker?
The United States Supreme Court can find a way to break a long established precedent but cannot find their little insider criminal leaker.
Building a profile
You know, this country has 17 spy agencies. Now, why do they collect data on the American people? Well, it’s simple. Your profile. It builds a profile of people. But if you believe that out of those 17 spy agencies, they’re not spying on you. Your last name must be Biden.
More stalling
You know, this administration’s very good at stalling. There’s a lot of things that they do that’s very representative of Mr. Stalin.
Not going to fix it
They can’t get enough passports out for people. And I heard a Democratic politician make the statement, ‘Well, that’s why you can’t cut the government, because we need all these workers.’ Well, I’ve got news for you. If you hired ten incompetent people, you’re still going to be ten people short of having someone that knows how to do the job.
(0) comments
