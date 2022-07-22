And the idiot said the Democratic Party is built around the song ‘Imagine.’ That’s nonsense. Trump, his goons, and Republican enablers are the ones still imagining that he won the election.
We all shine on
If you want to talk about John Lennon songs, I would say for Republicans ‘Happiness Is a Warm Gun’ but for Democrats sending Trump to prison would be ‘Instant Karma.’
Pay for performance
I hire my two younger grandsons to help me on the farm, but they understand their pay is based on performance and if they fail to perform, they get docked on their pay. Now that’s the problem we’re seeing right now with people in the workforce. They want to be paid, they just don’t want to be paid based on their performance.
Stand up
My father taught me to speak my mind. My mother taught me to speak from my heart. But they both taught me to stand up for my rights, not let anyone bully me, and not let anyone silence me.
Humans kill humans
Guns are not responsible for killing anything or anyone. It is a human being that has control of the gun. They should be put away, not the gun taken away.
Talk is cheap
I’d like to remind people of something. When President Biden met with his counterpart in Israel, President Biden started talking about the Iran nuclear deal, and started talking about diplomacy. And his Israeli counterpart informed him that basically talk is cheap. Talk means nothing. I wish our politicians understood that, because all they do is talk. And this is both parties. They’re great talkers, but they will not walk the walk. Yeah, talk is cheap.
No shortage
Now we have another emergency that the government can be in charge of: The climate. It’s so hot. When are we going to have an emergency for stupidity? I will sure go for that one.
Be a human
Well ‘Out of touch,’ your capitalist manifesto would probably say that many must suffer so that a few can profit. I don’t think caring about the least among us is Marxism. I think it’s simply being a human.
