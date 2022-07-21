Yes, I was just wondering whatever happened to the weed control ordinance. Did the city drop that also? Look into this, see what happened, because there’s a lot of weeds growing around in these backyards, some of them so tall, they’re taller than I am.
A cheap vacation
I see that Gov. Mike Parson is going overseas to promote business for Missouri. Well, to me, I think it’s just a cheap way to have to take a vacation and the taxpayers are paying for it. Has he ever heard about the Internet? It works fine.
Trust eroding
The people of the United States can no longer put trust in the U.S. Supreme Court Republicans holding office and now appears the Secret Service who destroyed records pertaining to Jan. 6. Democrats are working for all people of this country. Unlike Republicans, who are working against the people. American Republicans are an embarrassment to this country and will never do what’s right.
Just wondering
Does the News-Press have a group of men totally uneducated and uninformed and biased that just sit down and write letters to you that you print each and every one of them? Just wondering.
Pray with me
You know, it’s no surprise I don’t have a lot of confidence in our leaders in this country, but I hope to God that they are hardening our water distribution points, because at this juncture we don’t know how many saboteurs have openly walked into our country, and with tons and tons of fentanyl flooding in here all they have to do is drop it in the water supply to kill millions. Pray with me that our government isn’t completely inept and ignorant.
