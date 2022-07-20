You know, in the ‘60s in Vietnam, the Communists had Uncle Ho. Fast forward to today, America has Uncle Joe.
Out of touch?
Everybody keeps screaming about how out of touch this president and his administration is with the average American citizen. But they’re not out of touch. They know exactly what they’re doing. They are destroying America. Marxism cannot survive without chaos. And like I’ve told you before, Communists always say, “a few must suffer for the good of the many.” But it’s always going to be the other way around.
Real leadership
Maybe it’s DOA in the Senate, but I am pleased that the U.S. House was able to find 267 members, including 47 Republicans, to support a bill that would protect same-sex marriage in the United States. Real leaders like Liz Cheney and Ann Wagner may have trouble getting out of a primary, but they will be remembered in history as real leaders.
Oil exports
Yes, this is in response to Mr. Larry Angold’s attack against me. I haven’t been able to watch FOX for over a month. So, sorry on that issue, buddy. And gas prices: When’s the last time the U.S. become an exporter of oil? Now we’re buying it from our enemy, Russia. Funding their war against Ukraine. I know East and West, but you don’t know up from down. Keep trying, you might get one right.
Editor’s note: The last time the U.S. was an exporter of oil was 2021. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the United States exported about 8.63 million barrels per day (b/d) and imported about 8.47 million b/d of petroleum in that year.
Human rights
You know when President Biden was asking about human rights when it came to Saudi Arabia, he said, “I’m always concerned about human rights.” Well, we know that’s true. I mean, remember the border agents whipping those poor migrants down at the border? Yeah, he worries about human rights.
Hear her roar
The Clintons are out to fool the public again with Hillary’s book named ‘Gutsy Women.’ Good Lord. She just wanted power and money.
Editor’s note: The book isn’t really about Hillary Clinton. It’s about women in history that she admires.
