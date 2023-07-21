This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Placeholder It's Your Call

Lack of coverage

If you want to hear any news at all about the IRS hearings in the House, you have to turn on FOX News because nobody else will show it. This should be news everywhere, but nobody shows it. It pays to watch different shows.

Tags

(8) comments

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

A bad ranking…two decades or so of an ultra conservative super majority in Missouri government has landed us squarely on the bottom. Crumbling roads. 50th in teacher pay. Closed rural hospitals. Imaginary culture wars. But hey, kids can open carry.

Report Add Reply
Munchkin3

Lack of coverage. Just the news showed todays hearing where the radical leftwing loons in the Democrat Party lost their minds attacking JFK Jr.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

RFK Jr. JFK Jr is dead. Or did Q tell you differently? Oh my. You ARE one of those people who believed JFK Jr was gonna come back, aren’t you?

Report Add Reply
WrightWinger
WrightWinger

Only in Hunter's visions while smoking the grassy knoll 🤐

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

You guys just can’t think of anyone but Hunter, can you?

Report
WrightWinger
WrightWinger

It was meant as a pun. Loosen up, get a life apart from your insane hatred of Trump

Report
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Sure. Nice backpedal.

Report
Munchkin3

What a coincidence. There are those who believe Powerball is a scam. Perhaps it is. The biggest winner is the IRS,

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.