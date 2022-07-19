Yes, I see where Royals players plus several staff members didn’t go to Toronto because they haven’t been vaccinated. They’re endangering the other players they work with, plus their families and their children.
Do something
I was just wondering when the city is going to crack down on these beggars and people standing and panhandling at intersections around the city. Yesterday a man was standing on the southeast corner of the Belt with a sign that said “(expletive) the police.” And today we were in the process of making a left hand turn off the Belt onto Village Drive and couldn’t complete the turn because some woman who’s panhandling on the northeast corner went over to get money and had a dog standing in the middle of the intersection blocking the traffic. This city needs to wake up before someone gets hurt.
Farewell to Fauci
Fauci, I see on the news that you’re going to retire at the end of this administration. The only problem is you’re about six to eight years too late. But it’s good news. Just don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
No fill-up needed
Pete Buttigieg was just on TV saying that if you spend more money buying an electric car, your monthly payments are going to be higher but that’s going to be offset by the fact that gas is getting cheaper. If you got an electric vehicle, what are you doing buying gas to begin with anyway?
Join the club
I see they’ve charged Steve Bannon with contempt of Congress. They better arrest a lot of us for contempt of Congress, because I sure have a lot of contempt for Congress.
Getting tired of it
I’m wondering when the city is going to crack down on these panhandlers that are standing on their corners begging with filthy language signs about the police or asking people for money.
We’re all one
To the call in ‘United or divided:’ John Danforth is trying to do something good there and tell you that Democrats and Republicans both are divided but we’re all one. And Trump is real good at dividing people, and that’s what he wants. The old thing about divide and conquer is at our doorstep, and it’s not John Danforth. Bet on it.
