Could you take a camera up to the nature center and look at the deterioration of the place, the plants up next to the building. The hostas I planted years ago are now overcrowded with weeds. The victim advocate section has sickly plants and a bunch of weeds.
He is
what he is
Fifty-one years ago today I was on an oil tanker. I’m talking jet fuel, black oil, diesel fuel. And yes, we were heading for Vietnam. Fifty-one years ago, that’s where Trump was heading. Oh, that’s right, he got five deferments. The next time you think he’s some hero, Trump is what he is. He’s a coward. He knows he gets everybody to do all his dirty work.
Keeping it up
Trump is trying to get our country back. So leave the man alone and go after Biden. The Democrats just want to keep it up and keep it up.
Deserves
jail time
This is to all the Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas voters who voted for Donald J. Trump in 2016. This liar and future convict deserves 10 years in prison for treason to our United States of America. Several of my friends think of themselves as all day suckers. I do give them credit for admitting it.
A solution
to stealing
The solution to all the shoplifting and stealing that people are doing is costing each and everyone of us dearly. And it’s only going to get worse. I think the solution is to close the stores and with today’s technology, order by phone. And you can pick the order up when it’s ready, or it can be delivered to you, but it has to be prepaid just the same as you do at a gas station.
Keeping it up - The special counsel is not a Democrat.
So guest1904, I’m guessing your heart issue was reported to VAERS?
I saw the campaign ad that Marge made for Biden again. Fantastic!
Describes them well...Here's the impressive list of Biden's failures:
Afghanistan debacle, Putin's "minor incursion" into Ukraine, energy dependence and no reserves, energy costs up 37%, wide open borders, unprecedented National Security threats, record crime and persistent record inflation, higher taxes, economy tanking, banks failing, decline in US dollar as world's reserve currency, skyrocketing bankruptcy rate, recession inevitable, transportation and supply chain disasters, $15B Iran nuke-hostage deal, mishandled classified documents for decades, huge military leaks, spy balloons, frequent CCP cyber attacks, corrupt business dealings with our enemies, national & international embarrassments, had to evacuate 4 US embassies, illegally gutted military academy oversight boards, huge military recruiting crisis, weaponized every federal agency AGAINST Americans, destroying women's sports, attempting to destroy our criminal justice system, persecutes his political rivals, security breach in the White House! Biden is an abject FAILURE!
Oh Alice Vandy, how many times are we going to have to see this absurd list?
What world are you living in wake up trumpet ,,,!,,,
guest1904 Why don`t you put up Trumputins list of failures? Because there's not enough room? Also, a lot of your Biden failures are carryovers from Trumputins time in office. But if you only watch Fox Entertainment you wouldn`t know that.
Great News Today more charges coming for Trumputin. 🤣🤣🤣
Dare to dream. They are nothing but political prosecutions or should we say, persecutions? Your heads are so full of mush. Courtesy of the propaganda news outlets.
Defendant Trump has some big problems looming and you’re gonna vote for him a 3rd time. Pathetic.
🤣🤣🤣 LMAO If Trumputin is the nominee the majority of Americans are not going to vote a criminal into office but go ahead and waste your vote. Ignorance is your mantra Munchkin, Wrongwinger and guest1904.
Slip service.....The virulent anti-Semantic statements by Democrat Congresswoman Jayapal and earlier similar remarks by Democrat Congresswoman Omar harken us back to the days of the Obama administration when Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu when on state visits to the White House had to enter by the back door so as not to offend the "sensibilities" of the many Islamic aides and staff members.
Prices for dental services have increased over time because newer medical technology is expensive. It's 2023
