I’m just wondering how many weapons we have left in our stockpiles. Looks like Biden’s giving them all to Ukraine. I hope he’s replacing them just like the oil in the strategic oil reserve. Have you put anything back yet?
Little reminder
I would like to remind all you Trump haters to recall what Trump said would happen if Biden was elected. Of course, you won’t acknowledge he was correct.
Can’t hide anymore
You know, I can’t help but see something wonderful going on in our country right now, and that is the fact that the shadows are going away. The people that would hide in the shadows can no longer hide. They’re being exposed. Is it by the Republicans? Is it by an honest media? It is an act of God.
Population control
These people that are making people take vaccines for the so-called COVID virus, it is actually to make them sterile to control the population. This is absolutely true. You will find it out in a few years. This is Hitler all over again, getting rid of the Jews.
Leave our
parks alone
Many of the Democrats, especially AOC, want to put Planned Parenthood and abortion clinics in our national parks. It shows a picture of Mount Rushmore with a building behind it that says Planned Parenthood. Leave our parks alone. We had the most beautiful parks in the world and they wanna ruin that too.
They belong
in Washington
I think there should be a ‘no’ vote on that RV park. Isn’t that the dumbest? That’s as dumb as taking out to stoplights. At $1.6 million, boy, that City Council is awful free with our tax money. They belong in Washington.
On the news, this Hutchison or whatever her name is, they said she was 26 years old but she said she was in the White House for 10 years. That would have made her 16 years old. I’m sorry, but her stories just don’t add up. I think she’s lying. She wants to make a name for herself, because there’s no way they’re going to let a 16 year old go in there and work on a on a job like. She’s lying. The Democrats are paying all these guys to lie there, and you can tell they’re lying.
Willing to bet
So Ghislaine Maxwell is supposedly sentenced to 20 years in prison. I’d be willing to bet you that it is an upscale hotel type prison and not only that, but President Joe Biden will pardon her before he leaves office.
