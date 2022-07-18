You know, you just gotta love these economists. They get on TV and they go on and on about how to get inflation down, how to get things under control. But the one thing they won’t say is none of this is going to get healed until we get the radical left out of office. Once we vote the radical left out of their position of power, then we can get back to a normal life.
Imagine all the people
Years ago, John Lennon had a song called ‘Imagine.’ Now the song itself was beautiful until you dug into the words. And it seems to me that the leftists in this country, the Democrats, however you want to refer to them, have built their whole model around the song ‘Imagine.’ And that’s a scary thought.
Electric car thoughts
Thank you, Charles Wright, for the article about electric cars. Finally getting some truth out there.
Looking for an explanation
I see someone called in about Mr. Angold’s letter. Can the caller please explain to me and Mr. Angold why big oil needs more leases when they aren’t using the ones they had? As for the pipeline, with all the court battles about where to put it, we might not see it in our lifetime.
VA medicine
So thanks to Uncle Joe, the VA is back to its old tricks. They informed me they were taking me off of the medication because that might be habit forming, then they informed me they had no idea what they were going to replace it with. Thank you, Uncle Joe.
Small print
You do realize that as long as we have politicians who are willing to sign bills into law that they haven’t even read, the very essence of our great republic is at stake?
New adventure
You know one thing for sure, you’re never going to get bored with this administration because every day is a new adventure in La La Land.
Putting it nicely
After President Biden’s meeting with Mohammed bin Salman, the New York Times says Biden is by nature a storyteller with a history of relating dramatic tales of conversations with foreign leaders that others in the room do not recall the same way. Isn’t that just a nice was of saying Biden is a liar?
