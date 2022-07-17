I saw in the news where AOC didn’t like it because she got heckled. Well, she’s not above anybody else. All she wants to do is cause trouble. And the best thing they can do is vote her out this year.
Replacement cost
The news said that the Pentagon is getting worried about our stockpiles being depleted. Oh, don’t worry, the military industrial complex will replace it all at probably two or three times the price.
Losing our way
Violence is like drug addiction. People see so much violence they wonder what it would be like to steal, to kill someone. Just like trying your first drug. With both, after a while one isn’t enough. So then the violence kicks in because the thrill is gone. Do you understand it? Yet humans have lost our way and we will pay dearly for our lack of religious belief. Trust me.
Turning the channel
I just flipped over to a liberal news channel and watched it for a few minutes, and they still only talk about Jan. 6. Do people watch nothing but that? Do they not realize what’s going on with our economy? The border? Not inflation, the price of fuel; they’re still stuck on Jan. 6. Oh my goodness.
Save the beagles
Just wondering, will any of the animal shelters in Northwest Missouri take any of the 4,000 beagles that were being rescued from the laboratory in Cumberland, Virginia? If they are, I’m interested in taking one.
Just like Tiger
Like him or not, you have to give Tiger Woods credit for never giving up for whatever reason. We need more people with such determination to learn how to take care of themselves and quit relying on others and the government.
Anyone but Hawley
Any intelligent Republican or Democrat who runs against Hawley has a good chance of getting my support. Trying to criminalize protests that aren’t even happening is stupid posturing.
Editor’s note: Pregnancy resource centers have been vandalized this year in Michigan, Oregon, Iowa, New York and Washington state.
