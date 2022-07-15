I would say that John Danforth has tried to divide us and to me, he’s the worst and I hope he just takes a hike. Get lost, John Danforth.
Oil to China?
When is America gonna wake up and realize that we have a crook in the White House that’s running our country? He just sent how many million barrels of oil to a company that his son has invested in China? You tell me, if that isn’t a crook, what is?
Editor’s note: U.S. law requires the oil from the petroleum reserves to be sold at auction to the highest bidder, regardless of whether the purchaser is foreign or domestic.
More facts
In Mr. Angold’s letter to the editor, he finished it by saying “don’t let the facts get in the way of your opinions.” Boy, I assume he was talking about himself with that one. Saying Biden had nothing to do with the price of fuel when he’s canceling leases, when he’s canceling pipelines. I realize the pipeline would not be online yet, but it’s the tone. It’s the tenor. He is attacking our energy independence and done a good job, by the way.
Taking advantage
So people have decided to pull out their loans and stop going forward with these outrageous prices to have the American dream and own a home. I can’t help but think that is a good idea because as long as you pay sky-high prices for everything, it gives the feds an excuse to raise interest rates, clear up to where I’ve seen them in my lifetime at 12 and 14%. And they’re just waiting to do that. There are two types of people in this world: Those who pray interest rates don’t go up, and those who pray they will.
Shame and blame
Well, there is one thing that’s certain in a very uncertain world, and that is the fact that the radical left has no shame and takes no blame.
Race to the bottom
You know, I don’t remember quite how old I was, but I think I was 15 or 16 when my beloved, deceased father told me that rather than raise the American standard way of life, they will drive it down to match the poor countries of the world. Because it’s easier to drive down one country than it is to raise up the rest.
