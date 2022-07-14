I mentioned it in previous calls that yes, former President Trump should have long since accepted his election loss. But Chelsea Clinton’s on The View and it will be very interesting to see when or if Jan. 6 is brought up if any of the ladies present will have the courage to tell her that this garbage of not accepting an election result began with her mother.
California nightmare
Well, while Biden is away, Gavin Newsom was in the White House measuring for new drapes. He wants to do for the rest of America what he’s done for California. My God, think about that. He destroyed California.
Survival mode
So there’s been a lot of talk floating around about nuclear war. You know, it’s been said that only cockroaches will survive a nuclear war. Well, wait a minute. There are the politicians.
Two extremes
I guess I just have a question right now. Why doesn’t the rise of the far left disturb places like PBS as much as the rise of the far right does? Seems to me that both extremes are causing a lot of problems in our society, and it discouraged me that some of the people disturbed about Jan. 6 weren’t very much disturbed about the riots of 2020.
Who wins?
No matter what you think of former President Donald Trump, if he does not run in 2024 then the radical leftists and the propagandists win. Because they have done nothing but try to intimidate him for going on six years now.
Manchin’s compass
I certainly hope that Joe Manchin’s moral compass is very strong, because at this point all the Democrat Party would have to do is promise him he’ll be president if he will vote for Build Back Better.
Back in ‘88
Joe Biden had to drop out of the 1988 presidential campaign because the media exposed his numerous lies.
Low standards
It’s too bad we don’t have the same journalistic standards today. Biden lies to the world every day and gets away with it.
