I read with great interest about the semi truck accidents in Missouri. There is a cure for this, but I doubt it will ever be used and that is to place most long-distance freight on the railroads. It is also less expensive, saves lives and lowers insurance costs. It will benefit everybody.
Cooling off
The current issue I’m calling about is Evergy donating fans to help those in need battling heat. My opinion is how ironic the ones that control the power are the ones giving said fans away.
Please be safe
Just got to watch three young teenage girls on the scooters that the city has now driving down the middle of Faraon Street. Obviously these girls have no knowledge of driving, let alone being in the middle of the street on a scooter that goes as fast as those do. You’re waiting for an accident, and it’s gonna happen. Trust me.
Consequences
Fifty-five percent of the July 9 reported Circuit Court cases have fines waived. This is typical. The sentences are no more than a slap on the wrist. No consequences equals repeat offenders. Judges, wake up.
Gratefully
I’d like to ask everyone out there to do something that we all forget from time to time and that is to be grateful, not hateful.
Enemy within
At the risk of being flagged and tagged, I will say this. No one can see the future and no one knows what will happen. But in my opinion, what China and Russia are waiting for is for war to break out within the United States before they make their move. And it seems to me that there are people within our own government who are trying to start a civil war. Which, by the way, there’s no such thing. No war is civil.
Other countries
I’m tired of Americans going overseas and breaking other countries’ laws and then pleading ignorance. If you don’t know the laws, you should.
Crack down
The circuit court sentencing in the Weekender paper makes for some good reading. Ten dollar fines, two days in jail, probation, probation, probation. I think we need to crack down on crime in this city.
