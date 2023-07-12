This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Placeholder It's Your Call

Far from over

You know, the cultural wars between Josh Blevins and Brian Kirk are far from over.

Tags

(13) comments

Content

I've been back and forth to the KC area almost everyday for the last two weeks. I agree that people should camp in the Ozarks not the left lane.

Report Add Reply
Content

It was said today by an expert that "we should all enjoy the last cool summer nationally of our lives. It will only get hotter each year after this."

Report Add Reply
Content

OVERPOPULATED AND ISOLATED

In spite of plagues, wars, and and our ever warming planet, the population of the world continues to increase and increase. Tillable land is vanishing as we drain and contaminate our aquifers. We continue to spew greenhouse gases into our atmosphere.

We are set on a spiraling course with increasing population being the nexus driving us to self-destruction.

We have separated ourselves into the haves and the have-nots, the rulers and the enslaved. A world government is a utopia, never to be attained because of greed. Sharing the wealth via a compassionate taxing system is not about to happen.

Inequality and overpopulation will lead to endless wars.

I don’t know what the answer is for our United States but I’ll tell you one thing for sure.....it is not MAGAnism and it’s border-closing-isolationist-every-man-for-himself philosophy.

Content is from a good friend...that I agree with.

Report Add Reply
Content

How thoughtful - Boo Hoo...you have a new street!

Report Add Reply
WrightWinger
WrightWinger

Bring it back.....It is not the goal of the AFT and NEA teachers unions to instill a sense of civic duty in the students whose education they are entrusted with and certainly not the intent of the Biden Education Dept. to inspire feelings of national or local civic pride in those pupils, but rather a national perception of collective guilt.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

GOP: Hillary is a criminal

FACT: Trump indicted on 71 CRIMINAL counts

GOP: Joe Biden is a criminal

FACT: Trump indicted on 71 CRIMINAL counts

GOP: Biden is working with China to make money.

FACT: The top witness for the GOP claiming Biden corruption was just indicted and accused of being tied to China

Report Add Reply
Munchkin3

You’re an example of why we need reeducation camps. Not too bright! The deep state is protecting the Democrats because THEY are the deep state. Trump is continuously under attack because he threatens their existence.

Report Add Reply
harrah12860@gmail.com

Munchkin you need to get away from Fox Entertainment and get reeducated. The 'deep state' is a conspiracy theory with no basis in reality. It is only something the ignorant and gullible were suckered to believe in (YOU). Show me proof of the Deep State. Trumputin is under attack because he broke lots of laws.

Report Add Reply
Content

Yes indeed harrah..............

Report
jdw64485

He's under attack because the liberal Democrat's are scare he will win in 2024. I know content.aj and picalow and other say he'll win by a landslide. But I'm not so sure. I'll wait until the people speak at the election.

Report Add Reply
Content

aj does have a way with making a point! The GOP is beginning to feel a sharp point with all of those running against Trump. They were cowards when he was in office and now that so many points are being made by those like aj...they that are running are talking out the other side of their mouth.

Report Add Reply
aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Bring it back…irony is lost in this person. Civics class would’ve taught them why they’re wrong.

Report Add Reply
Content

:)

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.