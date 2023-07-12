You know, the cultural wars between Josh Blevins and Brian Kirk are far from over.
Time for change
Well, it just goes to show you Parson don’t want to give any money to St. Joe or do anything for us. Time to get a Democrat in there.
How thoughtful
How thoughtful of the city. Two weeks ago, they ground up one city block in my neighborhood and have done nothing for two weeks. Yet on Saturday morning, before 6 a.m., they show up and start making noise, beeping their trucks, backing up. The one day we have to sleep in, and they start before 6 o’clock, when the last two weeks, they’ve done absolutely nothing.
PPP vs student loans
All these people hollering about the PPP loans because they didn’t get their debt forgiven for college loans are neglecting some things. Number one, the PPP loans in many cases were in lieu of unemployment because those businesses were going to have to let those people go. And also, in the two or to three years, whatever it’s been, that student loan payments have been paused, they could have continued to make payments, even reduced payments, and it would have been 100% off principal.
Bring it back
We need to put civics class back as being mandatory in high schools. People keep calling this country a democracy. We are not a democracy. We are a constitutional republic. There is a large, large difference. This is something that the school districts have failed our children on. Put civics class back in the schools and learn about these things.
(13) comments
I've been back and forth to the KC area almost everyday for the last two weeks. I agree that people should camp in the Ozarks not the left lane.
It was said today by an expert that "we should all enjoy the last cool summer nationally of our lives. It will only get hotter each year after this."
OVERPOPULATED AND ISOLATED
In spite of plagues, wars, and and our ever warming planet, the population of the world continues to increase and increase. Tillable land is vanishing as we drain and contaminate our aquifers. We continue to spew greenhouse gases into our atmosphere.
We are set on a spiraling course with increasing population being the nexus driving us to self-destruction.
We have separated ourselves into the haves and the have-nots, the rulers and the enslaved. A world government is a utopia, never to be attained because of greed. Sharing the wealth via a compassionate taxing system is not about to happen.
Inequality and overpopulation will lead to endless wars.
I don’t know what the answer is for our United States but I’ll tell you one thing for sure.....it is not MAGAnism and it’s border-closing-isolationist-every-man-for-himself philosophy.
Content is from a good friend...that I agree with.
How thoughtful - Boo Hoo...you have a new street!
Bring it back.....It is not the goal of the AFT and NEA teachers unions to instill a sense of civic duty in the students whose education they are entrusted with and certainly not the intent of the Biden Education Dept. to inspire feelings of national or local civic pride in those pupils, but rather a national perception of collective guilt.
GOP: Hillary is a criminal
FACT: Trump indicted on 71 CRIMINAL counts
GOP: Joe Biden is a criminal
FACT: Trump indicted on 71 CRIMINAL counts
GOP: Biden is working with China to make money.
FACT: The top witness for the GOP claiming Biden corruption was just indicted and accused of being tied to China
You’re an example of why we need reeducation camps. Not too bright! The deep state is protecting the Democrats because THEY are the deep state. Trump is continuously under attack because he threatens their existence.
Munchkin you need to get away from Fox Entertainment and get reeducated. The 'deep state' is a conspiracy theory with no basis in reality. It is only something the ignorant and gullible were suckered to believe in (YOU). Show me proof of the Deep State. Trumputin is under attack because he broke lots of laws.
Yes indeed harrah..............
He's under attack because the liberal Democrat's are scare he will win in 2024. I know content.aj and picalow and other say he'll win by a landslide. But I'm not so sure. I'll wait until the people speak at the election.
aj does have a way with making a point! The GOP is beginning to feel a sharp point with all of those running against Trump. They were cowards when he was in office and now that so many points are being made by those like aj...they that are running are talking out the other side of their mouth.
Bring it back…irony is lost in this person. Civics class would’ve taught them why they’re wrong.
:)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.