I don’t know about all your readers, but I’m going to do just like our good president says. I’m going to get out and vote, vote, vote. I’m going to vote against abortion, and I’m going to vote for gun rights, and when the time comes, I’m going to vote against this president. Thank you, Joe Biden, for giving me the idea to vote.
Don’t hold your breath
Well, this is just my opinion of course, but if the Republican Party takes back the Senate and Congress, there’s about 10 radical leftists — a minimum of 10 — that they need to impeach immediately. Do you think we see that? Not likely. I don’t think anyone should hold their breath.
November draws near
I believe in my heart that Joe and the far left that’s in charge of the Democratic Party now are a bunch of socialists and fascists. Joe was quoted saying he deserves all the credit for the economy, that his plan is working well. Don’t worry Joe, your comeuppance is coming in November of this year.
Losing faith
I’m stating the obvious, but I’ll state it anyway. You know, the reason so many people have lost faith in our government is quite simple. Only the conservatives are ever held to any standard of punishment. Never, never the radical left, and everyone sees that. The left is proud of that fact. I mean, that’s almost their rally cry now, “We got away with this” and “We got away with that.”
Spot on
Donald Trump says at a speech that Elon Musk is a “you-know-what” artist. Well, at least I agreed with No. 45 on one thing.
Where’s the outrage?
Can you even begin to imagine the outrage if Trump read a teleprompter like Biden did the other day? They used to complain that Reagan had Alzheimer’s just because he fell asleep at meetings.
