Anyone saying Rev. Al Sharpton hasn’t been foolish very often sure hasn’t followed him in the news. Tawana Brawley, anybody?
Art of compromise
What made Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton both so popular was their personality. They knew how to compromise with the people that disagreed with them and put personal feelings aside for the good of all, and it worked for them.
Special relationship
I find it interesting that the British government has taken a page from the left’s attack on President Trump to use against Boris Johnson. They’re forcing Johnson from office over allegations that, in my opinion, were a set up. So obviously the British watch the American politicians. I find it interesting in the fact that Brexit hangs in the balance.
Editor’s note: Brexit is an agreement between Britain and the European Union, so it cannot be easily undone just because there’s a new prime minister.
Try it, please
With all of the lies he’s been caught in recently, Joe Biden should follow Boris Johnson’s lead and resign immediately.
Crisis at hand
The amount of oil in our strategic petroleum reserve is at a 40-year low. Trump wisely filled it when oil prices were low. Now Biden has managed to empty it due to his terrible energy policies. Much of it went to Europe and some to China. The Democrats in Congress need to stop worrying about Jan. 6, 2020, and focus on the current disaster they have created with America’s economy.
Sort of respectful
Joe Biden said he gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Megan Rapinoe because she treated everybody with dignity and respect. Yeah, unless you’re a Christian or conservative.
Something is wrong
Yeah, it’s too bad about Northwest Missouri. That place has been so solid and so good for so long. They lost a good leader. I’m afraid the good old days in Northwest Missouri will be gone forever and I’ll quit bragging on it like I did over the past couple of decades, because something is definitely going wrong up there.
Try it please - Boris Johnson resigned as Trump should have done in his first year. He was Britain's Trump as Trump liked to say. The Republican party didn't have the kahunas to do what Boris Johnson's party did. Demand that he resign or throw him out. The Republican party has become so weak with no plans other than to continue to lie...but the lies are now catching up with them as more people in Trump's administration are coming forth to tell the truth under oath. The hearing tomorrow and Thursday will shed even more light on the Lying - Corrupt - Obstructionist - twice impeached - one term failed president who left office in disgrace after an attempted coup to overturn an election and hold an insurrection to avoid a peaceful transfer of power. If you voted for and sill support Trump in any way at all...stay within 500 feet of me because you have very poor judgement. You are dangerous to the USA.
A people who cared at all about democracy & the rule of law would never ever consider Donald Trump for elected office. In fact, a people who cared about democracy & the rule of law would put Donald Trump behind bars.
Crisis at hand…experts say that fuel prices would likely be higher if oil hadn’t been introduced into the market. As far as the economy goes, it’s not as bad as the Trumpers want to believe. As an article from John’s Hopkins points out, it’s a bit Dickensian.
A scene analogous to another Dickens tale will unfold later this week when Biden humbles himself before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and while holding out an empty gas can says, "Please, sir, may I have more."
But unlike trump he won’t fondle Mohammed’s orb and he won’t be grabbing his ankles like trump.
So true Picalow..
Sort of respect…because Christians have treated her with such respect? 🙄
Respect is a one way street for them, republicans to.
I guess Megan should have thank christians for treating her like a second class citizen and telling her what to do not only with her body but with her life. You people are crazy narcissistic.
Picalow - Those type of people are the type that cults recruit. Trump's cult is shrinking. Just a matter of time before it breaks apart. Then they will have to see a therapist.
True[beam]
Sort of respect… did you poor little feelings get hurt. Because she stated the truth you get upset, to bad. What she stated was a fact, you christians sure have thin skin. Suck it up and leave people alone.
When Biden tells 30,573 lies then we can talk.
