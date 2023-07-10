I hope the city doesn’t use any of that money they’re supposed get to beautify the town and give it to landlords who have neglected their property, North End, South End and Midtown, and not spend a dime on it. That’s taxpayers’ money.
Doing it again
I just want to say that President Biden used the student loan forgiveness to buy votes last time, and he’s going to try to do it to buy votes this time.
How’d
they vote?
It seems that all over our fair city the infrastructure dollars are at work. How did Josh Hawley and Sam Graves vote on the infrastructure bill.
Keeping quiet
Everybody’s complaining the White House won’t say a word, the spokesman won’t say a word, Joe Biden won’t say a word. You do realize in a totalitarian system, they don’t have to answer to anyone.
Put it to
good use
Yes, I was just reading the article about spending all the infrastructure money on Krug Park. I believe some or quite a bit should be spent on Fairview Golf Course. Thank you.
Can’t figure
it out
You know, you have to be amazed at how blind the Democratic hierarchy is. They can’t figure out why they’re losing Hispanic voters.
No other desire
My deceased father used to have a pet peeve that he would expound on quite often. And that was the fact that there will always be people who have no other desire than to stir up trouble. He was a hard working man. He liked work.
Who we defend
Well, I’m sorry that people can’t figure a life out, but we tend to be who we defend and what we defend. So if you defend evil, you tend to be evil.
(3) comments
Keeping quiet…won’t say a word? What are you talking about?
Update. Starting to walk with a cane.
Doing it again…and Trumps tax cuts were buyin mg votes? Or saying Mexico was paying for a wall?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.