So my question is are women now second class citizens or are they just property? I’m confused. I mean, they certainly are not individuals according to the Supreme Court ruling.
Divisive statements
With all these people making divisive statements with the Roe v. Wade thing going on, and everyone trying to interpret what they’re saying, one of the best ways you can do that is learn a little bit about body language.
Basic economics
To answer the person who called in about the evil oil companies and price controls on gasoline, first they must not have read the newspaper’s column explaining why oil prices are so high due to government regulations and the Green New Deal; and second — we’ve tried price controls on gasoline before in the 70s. If you understand basic economics, all price controls do is limit supply. Price controls are used in socialist/communist countries, which is why they generally do not have the things we have, for instance, gasoline, food, many other basic necessities. So sorry, but you don’t understand basic economics.
Response to letter
Mr. Larry Flinchpaugh, it is clear to me you are a right-wing Republican and you have convinced yourself that everything you say and write is totally truthful. You, sir, are not infallible and it is obvious you are convinced that you know everything.
Created a monster
Well, I would like to give Joe Biden a little credit for saying he doesn’t want violence. The problem is the left has created a monster and they have no way of controlling that monster.
Sanctuary city
You do realize, you people that still want abortions, you can go to a sanctuary city and still get them. The problem is going to be trying not to get mugged on the way to the clinic.
Where’s the money?
Well, everyone seems to be complaining about the money we’re sending to Ukraine to keep them a free nation. But answer me this: Where are the billions and hundreds of billions of dollars that have disappeared that our government has no clue about? They have no clue where that money is. Where’s that money?
Have a feeling
You know, I can’t help but have a feeling that, come the midterms, there are going to be tens of millions of votes for the Democrats that magically appear and they will use Roe v. Wade as the reason. Just wait for it.
