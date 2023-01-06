Yeah, I see Biden's trying to question sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine. Why don't we just sneak somebody across the Russian border like The Expendables or the A-Team?
Watching world news, I think it's hilarious, absolutely hilarious that Kevin McCartney did not get the votes that he thought he was going to get. But why don't him and that Lindsey go over there to Donald Trump's house and all three of them get together and come up with some scheme or scam on getting him in the office.
I was just reading about the electric vehicles and the initial cost of them and what it's going to cost you to drive one. What a joke, but the biggest joke was the birth of Joe Biden and his green energy nightmare.
Come on, Republicans, you're embarrassing yourself and America. Get yourself together and legislate.
Well, the Republican Party is sure showing their true colors. Their worse than the Democrat party is. They can't get together on anything. What makes the American people think they're going to do any good for you? We voted for them and look what they're doing.
I was reading the article on honoring the homeless that have died throughout the year and it talks about Dec. 21 being the longest day memorial, but actually Dec. 21 is the shortest day of the year. Just wanted to make that mention.
The way price of gasoline has shot up the last week. I assume that Biden has depleted our reserves. That's just another mismanagement that he has done in trying to. Undo everything that good that Trump did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.