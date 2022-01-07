Details matter
Could you ask the Sports desk that when they put a football score in that they at least put the correct score in? Thank you.
Surprised
I really am surprised the number one story for 2021 would be the Capitol riot.
Editor’s note: It was also our No. 1 viewed story, in terms of internet pageviews.
Keep it up
After reading the local Ping Poll, I have come to the conclusion that if all the 72% that hate this column simply stopped reading it, then the percentage that love the column would be 100%. Keep up the good work. You let those of us with no other voice speak our opinions. Thank you.
Cardinal pride
Way to go! I want to praise the Benton High School Cardinal basketball team for beating Staley Monday night. Good job, girls. I wish you all the best in your upcoming games. I’m so proud of you.
Good things
It’s so sad to hear about the Spotted Dog consignment store having to close after 13 years. They’ve done so much good for this community, and it’s all run by volunteers. Why not do a special article about what good things happen in St. Joe instead of all the political things? Sorry, we’re going to miss you, Spotted Dog.
Trump vs. Biden
I would just like to remind Mr. John Hoffman that Trump wasn’t even in office before they started talking about impeaching him, and Trump is a much better president than Biden will ever be.
Follow the chart
I was just wondering if the newspaper would start displaying a chart on how many people have now lost their job due to the pandemic and not getting the shot. I’d like to know.
Help yourself
I admit, I’m kind of irritated. Once again, someone has called in wanting the government to do things for them. People, the government never makes it better. Do for yourself. Do not wait on some faceless person or entity to take care of things for you.
The other foot
The Democrats seemed to have no qualms about criticizing and chastising President Trump over and over again. But now that the shoe is on the other foot, they’re whining like a bunch of stray cats.
