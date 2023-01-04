I was watching the Republicans trying to elect the speaker of the House and they have 20 holdouts that they can't negotiate with. I would suggestheform acoalitionwiththeDemocratsto elect him.
A few good men
Does Missouri Western still have a men's basketball team? I've noticed several recent articles about the women's team, but I've seen nothing about the men. Have they just disbanded for the season?
War profits
War has always been a moneymaker for some, and taxpayers always pay for it. That is exactly what is going on. Biden and Democrats and also some Republicans are the winners.
Birds of a feather
How come the Republicans won’t choose a female or person of color to be their speaker of the House? This McCarthy dude, he’s a Trump clone. Only thing different is he’s got gray hair and Trump bleaches his blonde.
In the spirit
AlohaI see with St. Joe is getting a new Hawaiian restaurant on the Belt and Beck Road. That's just what we need is anotherfast foodrestaurant in St. Joe. Way to go St. Joe.
Out of work
Nine yearsagowe taught our dog Ernie Bob how to go out and bring the newspaper in off the front porch. Looks like he'll be out of a job soon.
Vampire cough
I don't understand why people are still covering their mouths when they cough with their hands.That spreads germs. Coughing into your elbow is the better way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.