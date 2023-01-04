Yes to the naïve person that keeps crying about Biden’s fault because the gas is going up. They just read the paper today. It says the storms have interrupted shipments and the companies are changing over to summer fuel, which always raises a price. So get a life.
Please tell us
To all of you out there who keep calling in slamming President Trump and bragging about Joe Biden, please tell me what Joe Biden has did since president that’s been good for our country.
Inauspicious start
I don’t know about any other Republicans, but I didn’t vote for a Republicans Congress formed to fight amongst themselves. They’re worse than the stupid Democrats are. If they can’t get their act together, then in two more years run them out also.
Who gets credit
Sam Graves can take no credit for the $25 million in federal funding that will help our sewers, he didn’t vote for it.
Editor’s note: On June 8, the U.S. House passed HR 7776, the Water Resources Development Act, on a bipartisan vote of 384 to 37. Graves voted in the affirmative. Senate approval came later in the year.
They all do it
I don’t understand all the uproar about representative-elect George Santos. The only thing he got wrong is he lied first then got elected instead of getting elected then lying. Thank you.
Gloom and doom
I’m going to read this right out of St. Joseph News-Press. Republicans will control all Missouri statewide offices. I got one thing to say, we Democrats are doomed.
Beverly Hills prices
I bought a big can of hairspray under $3 and a gallon of milk under $4. Where are these people shopping?
Reductio ad absurdum
Will there be white smoke when the Republicans elect a speaker?
Anniversary plans
Wouldn’t it be great if Trump was indicted and arrested on Jan. 6?
Anniversary….Never going to happen. You have to commit a crime first.
