A big thanks
I’d like to give a big shout-out to the nursing staff I had a Mosaic. I had a short stay, for three days, and the nursing staff that took care of me were amazing. Dr. Borhani was amazing. Thank you.
In state
I’m totally outraged by all these corrupt politicians lying in state at the Capitol in Washington. That is just outrageous. Harry Reid does not deserve to lie in state at the Capitol.
Running rampant
District attorneys have turned our cities into battlefields, and that’s been done on purpose. And they let the cat out of the bag the other day. The reason they’re letting criminals run rampant is to push for more gun control. They are not very smart, but they are very sneaky.
Looking partisan
I saw in the paper you said the City Council people are not officially Democrats or Republicans, that they are nonpartisan. I’m just curious if that’s the same thing for the mayor’s position. Because he has made it a point to stand up and talk to City Hall as a Democrat and at Democratic rallies.
Down under
America is free today because of the true American patriots and the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. Give that up, and we will become another Australia. Wake up, America.
Editor’s note: In the Cato Institute’s freedom index, which ranks countries based on rule of law, security and safety, freedom of religion, property rights, regulation and other measures, Australia comes in eighth. The U.S. is 15th.
Silent voice
It’s your call is the voice of silent St. Joseph. We are your readers who do not have the time or talent to compose a letter to the editor. We have our opinions. The people who hate this column are probably the ones were are voicing our opinions about.
Lamination lament
Why is it that the license bureau won’t accept a laminated Social Security card as a form of identification?
Editor’s note: The government advises you not to laminate a Social Security card because the lamination process prevents detection of security features. You can cover the card in a plastic case that can be opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.