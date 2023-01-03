I appreciate the good coverage your sports department gave the Bishop LeBlond Holiday tournament, however, did Central, Benton, Lafayette or St. Joseph Christian play any games at all during holiday break? I would hope that your newspaper sports section could at least publish the scores of games played by other high school teams.
They all lie
Republicans are asking George Santos to resign due to lies about his education, career, etc. Biden has done that for over 30 years. Yet the Democrats revere him. Whose standards are better? No contest.
Not much has changed
I recently had a chance to watch a couple of old episodes of “All in the Family” from the early ’70s. It was funny, but the thing that struck me the most was the arguments from then are still the arguments from now, 50 years later.
Despicable him
I’m watching this old black-and-white movie. The judge said, God save the Constitution and president of the United States. Somebody needs to tell Trump that. That guy don’t care less about the Constitution and he don’t care about the presidency. He ran the presidency like it was a family reunion. All he had working for him was his family. Donald J. Trump is despicable. I didn’t say criminal, I said despicable.
Tiny puzzle
What gives with this tiny little word search puzzle in Monday’s paper? It’s mostly older people that work these and we can’t see these little letters. And where’s the answer to the Weekend puzzle? No more little tiny word search puzzles please.
Checks keep coming
Several years ago, during the Bush presidency, my elderly father received a check from the government by mistake. When I told him he could not keep it and would have to return it, I asked him what was he thinking. His reply was I just thought the Democrats were back in office.
