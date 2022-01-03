Boom time
When did they make fireworks legal for every holiday? It seems like every single time, there are fireworks going off in my neighborhood.
Follow-up
Of the News-Press’ top news stories of 2021, numbers 2, 3, and 4 are all about people getting killed in traffic wrecks. All three were also on MoDOT roads. Maybe the News-Press needs to do an investigation looking into traffic flow and how traffic is being managed.
Time is up
Thank you to all the medical personnel who worked in our hospitals and clinics the past year. A big thumbs-down to all the elected officials who do nothing to help them. Election time comes soon. They will all get theirs at that time. Shame on you.
More like Betty
Our world could use a lot more Betty White.
Out of control
Natural gas prices have gotten completely out of control. I thought the government used to have some sort of regulation over them. We have a president and a bunch of politicians in Washington right now who aren’t even paying any attention to what’s going on. Why don’t they do something about these rising prices? They’re going to bankrupt everybody before the winter’s over. There will be a lot of cold people.
Editor’s note: The government does not regulate the wholesale cost of natural gas, which is sold on the open market and subject to the laws of supply and demand. State regulators do have a say on other aspects of your bill, like the costs of infrastructure replacement.
Under the rug
I’m surprised the News-Press chose the Capitol riot as the story of the year. People call in practically every day and try to sweep it under the rug.
Person not party
The Dems want to run Michelle Obama in 2024. Well Obama already got his third term here with Joe Biden, and he’ll have his fourth term if his wife gets in. I think we’ve had enough of Obama. He ruined the country, and now Biden is going around doing exactly what he tells him to do. His wife will too. So you better wake up and when you go to vote, vote for the person and not the party.
Dangerous intersection
I just almost rear-ended someone at Belt and Frederick because they stopped to give the homeless people money. Something needs to be done about that. No one should be stopping at that intersection. There needs to be some policing in that area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.